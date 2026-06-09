Pension Money Murder: Court Awards Death To Son, Daughter; Wife Gets Life Term
The family plotted the murder of a retired railway employee to gain control over his pension and savings, the court found.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST|
Updated : June 9, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: In a landmark verdict, the Malkajgiri Court in Telangana on Monday sentenced a son and daughter to death and awarded life imprisonment to their mother for murdering a retired railway employee to gain control of his pension and savings.
According to the prosecution, Maruthi Sutar (70), a retired railway employee from Dr Krishnanagar Railway Colony in Moulali, Hyderabad, lived with his wife, Gangabai, son, Kishan Sutar and daughter, Prapulla. His elder daughter, Anupama, was married and settled in Pune.
Investigators said Kishan and Prapulla were unemployed and financially dependent on the family. Maruthi's monthly pension of around Rs 30,000 was the main sustenance for the household. Police said his wife, son and daughter had grown resentful because Maruthi did not always give them money when they asked.
Three of them came to believe that Maruthi's pension benefits and bank deposits would come under their control after his death, and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.
Internet Search Before Crime
As per investigations, police revealed that Prapulla had searched the internet for ways to carry out the murder. As part of the plan, on August 16, 2019, the accused dried and powdered poisonous Ummetta flowers and seeds and mixed the substance into Maruthi's food. After administering it for two days, they increased the dosage on the third day, leaving him unconscious.
Police said the accused then attacked him with knives, dismembered the body and hid the remains in buckets inside the house.
The family then planned to dispose of the body parts when the area was deserted. However, they were unable to do so because a function was taking place at a neighbouring house.
On August 18, residents alerted by a foul smell entered the house and discovered the body parts concealed in buckets. They immediately informed the police. Investigators said Gangabai and Prapulla slipped away from the spot, claiming they were going to call Kishan.
The case was probed by then Malkajgiri inspectors A Manmohan Yadav and B Jagadishwar Rao, who later filed the chargesheet before the court.
On Monday, Principal District and Sessions Judge V Balabhaskar Rao pronounced the verdict, awarding the death penalty to Kishan and Prapulla, while sentencing Gangabai to life imprisonment.
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