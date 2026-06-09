ETV Bharat / state

Pension Money Murder: Court Awards Death To Son, Daughter; Wife Gets Life Term

Malkajgiri court awarded death sentences to two siblings and life imprisonment to their mother in a pension-related murder case. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a landmark verdict, the Malkajgiri Court in Telangana on Monday sentenced a son and daughter to death and awarded life imprisonment to their mother for murdering a retired railway employee to gain control of his pension and savings.

According to the prosecution, Maruthi Sutar (70), a retired railway employee from Dr Krishnanagar Railway Colony in Moulali, Hyderabad, lived with his wife, Gangabai, son, Kishan Sutar and daughter, Prapulla. His elder daughter, Anupama, was married and settled in Pune.

Investigators said Kishan and Prapulla were unemployed and financially dependent on the family. Maruthi's monthly pension of around Rs 30,000 was the main sustenance for the household. Police said his wife, son and daughter had grown resentful because Maruthi did not always give them money when they asked.

Three of them came to believe that Maruthi's pension benefits and bank deposits would come under their control after his death, and hatched a conspiracy to kill him.

Internet Search Before Crime

As per investigations, police revealed that Prapulla had searched the internet for ways to carry out the murder. As part of the plan, on August 16, 2019, the accused dried and powdered poisonous Ummetta flowers and seeds and mixed the substance into Maruthi's food. After administering it for two days, they increased the dosage on the third day, leaving him unconscious.