Pending Salary Hike Dues Given To 86,000 MSRTC Employees: Minister

Thane: The pending salary hike dues have been credited to the bank accounts of nearly 86,000 employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Wednesday.

When the corporation faced difficulty in clearing the arrears due to paucity of funds, the government immediately made a provision of Rs 100 crore, a statement issued by Sarnaik's spokesperson said, quoting him.

"This is not just financial assistance but a reflection of the government's sensitivity and commitment towards employees," Sarnaik said. The dues for February were deposited in the bank accounts of employees on Tuesday, the statement said.