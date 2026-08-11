ETV Bharat / state

Penalised For Floating Boat In Inundated Gurugram, Says Private Firm; Police Junk Claim

Gurugram: An online car trading platform alleged on Tuesday that a boat floated by it in waterlogged Gurugram as a publicity stunt incurred the ire of authorities, who impounded the boat and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the firm. However, the Gurugram Traffic Police has debunked the claim saying they have no role in the matter.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Satyapal Yadav said, "We have received no complaint in this regard, nor have we issued any challans." With Gurugram inundated during the recent spate of heavy rainfall, Cars24 -- an online car trading firm --said they had lowered a blue boat onto waterlogged thoroughfares for branding.

However, this apparently did not sit well with Gurugram Traffic Police, who allegedly confiscated the boat and imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on the firm for violating traffic regulations, a company executive said on Tuesday.

The controversy began after Prachi Sharma, the company's head of brand and communications, shared a post regarding the alleged police action on LinkedIn.

Posting a picture of a boat, she wrote, "Issue a challan to the one responsible for the waterlogging as well." Sharma said the company had floated a boat on inundated Gurugram roads as a publicity stunt on Saturday, poking fun at persistent waterlogging in the city and the administration's failure to address it.

However, police allegedly arrived within minutes, issuing a challan of Rs 50,000 to the company.