Pipla Murder: Court In Rajasthan's Bharatpur Sentences 12 To Life, 11 To Seven Years RI

The court delivered the judgment 10 years after the murder of Rakesh in Pipla village under Chiksana police station of Bharatpur.
Bharatpur: Nearly 10 years after the Pipla murder case that shook Rajasthan, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge No 3, Bharatpur sentenced as many as 12 accused to life imprisonment and 11 others to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
The incident dates back to August, 2015 when an old dispute between two families in Pipla village, under Chiksana police station escalated into a violent clash.
Additional Public Prosecutor Dharmendra Kumar stated that the complainant Dayachand had filed a report at the Chiksana police station on August 16, 2015, alleging that his nephew, Rakesh was assaulted by his rival Saudan Singh and his family. When Rakesh's family members came to his rescue, the accused also assaulted them. During the scuffle, Saudan shot Rakesh, killing him on the spot. A few of Rakesh's family members were injured in the incident, stated the complaint.
Based on Dayachand's report, a case was registered against 15 people, including Saudan under various charges including murder, assault, and others. Following a police investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused in court. Three accused, Bhoja, Saudan, and Raju, died during the trial. However, based on evidence, the court found them guilty.
The remaining 12 accused were convicted of murder and other serious charges and sentenced to life imprisonment. On the day of the incident, Shyamlal, from Saudan's side, also filed a report at Chiksana police station. Shyamlal alleged that Dayachand and his family members attacked his family, injuring several people.
An FIR was filed against as many as 54 people in this case. After investigation, the police found 11 guilty including including Tejpal, Atal Bihari, Tejsingh, Tikam, Dayachand, Raghuveer, Prabhu, Virendra, Charan Singh, Dinesh, and Narendra. Following the trial, the court sentenced all 11 accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. After nearly 10 years of trial, witnesses' testimonies, and examination of evidence, the court delivered its verdict simultaneously on both sides' cases.
