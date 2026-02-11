ETV Bharat / state

Pipla Murder: Court In Rajasthan's Bharatpur Sentences 12 To Life, 11 To Seven Years RI

Bharatpur: Nearly 10 years after the Pipla murder case that shook Rajasthan, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge No 3, Bharatpur sentenced as many as 12 accused to life imprisonment and 11 others to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

The incident dates back to August, 2015 when an old dispute between two families in Pipla village, under Chiksana police station escalated into a violent clash.

Additional Public Prosecutor Dharmendra Kumar stated that the complainant Dayachand had filed a report at the Chiksana police station on August 16, 2015, alleging that his nephew, Rakesh was assaulted by his rival Saudan Singh and his family. When Rakesh's family members came to his rescue, the accused also assaulted them. During the scuffle, Saudan shot Rakesh, killing him on the spot. A few of Rakesh's family members were injured in the incident, stated the complaint.