ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Over 100 Roads, Heavy Rain Alerts Issued

Dehradun: The monsoon, which is now at its peak in Uttarakhand, is wreaking havoc in the Himalayan state. Torrential rains over the past week have severely disrupted normal life in both the mountainous and plain regions.

According to officials, transportation networks have been crippled by landslides, rockfalls, road collapses, and the swelling of rivers and streams across the hills. Many villages have lost connectivity with their respective tehsil and district headquarters, they said.

Additionally, essential services such as drinking water and electricity supply have been affected in several areas. The Meteorological Department has indicated that the coming days will remain challenging; consequently, the government has placed the administration on high alert.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials across all districts to ensure that there is absolutely no negligence in relief and rescue operations.

Orange Alert for Dehradun and Bageshwar; Yellow Warning for nine districts

The latest forecast from the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has heightened concerns in Uttarakhand. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for parts of Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The department anticipates intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these areas.

Furthermore, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for parts of Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar. Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal said that this pattern of rainfall is likely to continue across the state until August 10. This implies a persistent risk of landslides on already vulnerable mountain slopes and the possibility of a rapid rise in water levels in rivers and streams.

Government prioritises children's safety

In view of the deteriorating weather, the administration is taking precautionary measures. Authorities ordered the closure of schools in districts where heavy rainfall has been predicted. The administration believes that it could be risky for children to travel to school during heavy rainfall. This decision has been taken to prevent any potential accidents. Officials have also appealed to parents not to let their children step out of the house unnecessarily during inclement weather.