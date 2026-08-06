Monsoon Mayhem In Uttarakhand: Landslides Block Over 100 Roads, Heavy Rain Alerts Issued
According to officials, transportation networks have been crippled by landslides, rockfalls, road collapses, and the swelling of rivers and streams across the hills.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 1:32 AM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 1:46 AM IST
Dehradun: The monsoon, which is now at its peak in Uttarakhand, is wreaking havoc in the Himalayan state. Torrential rains over the past week have severely disrupted normal life in both the mountainous and plain regions.
According to officials, transportation networks have been crippled by landslides, rockfalls, road collapses, and the swelling of rivers and streams across the hills. Many villages have lost connectivity with their respective tehsil and district headquarters, they said.
Additionally, essential services such as drinking water and electricity supply have been affected in several areas. The Meteorological Department has indicated that the coming days will remain challenging; consequently, the government has placed the administration on high alert.
दिनांक 05.08.2026 को जारी उत्तराखंड राज्य हेतु मौसम पूर्वानुमान एवं चेतावनी | pic.twitter.com/zffZoUe01F— Meteorological Centre Dehradun (@mcdehradun) August 5, 2026
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials across all districts to ensure that there is absolutely no negligence in relief and rescue operations.
Orange Alert for Dehradun and Bageshwar; Yellow Warning for nine districts
The latest forecast from the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, has heightened concerns in Uttarakhand. An 'Orange Alert' has been issued for parts of Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The department anticipates intense spells of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in these areas.
Furthermore, a 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for parts of Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar. Meteorologist Rohit Thapliyal said that this pattern of rainfall is likely to continue across the state until August 10. This implies a persistent risk of landslides on already vulnerable mountain slopes and the possibility of a rapid rise in water levels in rivers and streams.
मौसम विभाग, देहरादून द्वारा जारी भारी वर्षा की संभावना के दृष्टिगत कल गुरुवार 6 अगस्त को जनपद बागेश्वर में कक्षा 1 से 12 तक के समस्त स्कूलों के साथ- साथ सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में एक दिन का अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। pic.twitter.com/HIzQx6efMK— Uttarakhand DIPR (@DIPR_UK) August 5, 2026
Government prioritises children's safety
In view of the deteriorating weather, the administration is taking precautionary measures. Authorities ordered the closure of schools in districts where heavy rainfall has been predicted. The administration believes that it could be risky for children to travel to school during heavy rainfall. This decision has been taken to prevent any potential accidents. Officials have also appealed to parents not to let their children step out of the house unnecessarily during inclement weather.
Roads pose a challenge in Chamoli
The Karnaprayag and Simli areas of Chamoli district have borne the brunt of the devastation caused by the rain. Continuous rainfall is triggering massive rockfalls and debris slides from the hills, leading to frequent closures of several motorable roads. A stretch of approximately 30 metres on the Karnaprayag-Nainisain motor road has been completely washed away at the three-kilometre mark, disrupting the movement of thousands of local residents.
बस 2 मिनट" की बेवकूफी और जिंदगी खतरे में!— Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) August 4, 2026
रील्स या मौज-मस्ती के चक्कर में उफान मारती नदियों के बीच न जाएं। प्रकृति की ताकत के आगे एक पल में सब कुछ खत्म हो सकता है।
पहाड़ों में नदी-नाले कब रौद्र रूप ले लें, कोई नहीं जानता! pic.twitter.com/9Fqr7y5B35
Meanwhile, the Dhardungri-Maikhura-Sonla highway has remained closed for the past two weeks, forcing villagers to take long, circuitous alternative routes. Public Works Department machinery is continuously engaged in clearing debris, but falling rocks from above are posing a major obstacle to relief operations.
Road network crumbling, no repairs
The approximately 24-kilometre-long Karnaprayag-Nainisain motor road has suffered from years of neglect. Resident Pritam Rawat said that the road has not undergone resurfacing or permanent repairs for a long time, the consequences of which are now evident every monsoon. The road is subsiding at various points, and even minor landslides frequently halt traffic for hours.
Link roads closed; village drinking water systems disrupted
In the Simli area, the Tatasu-Sain-Rayal-Bangdi-Kelapani-Sumalta motor road is also blocked due to incessant rain, cutting off access to more than half a dozen villages. The Simli-Dimmar road was also closed for several hours due to a rockslide near the Tatasu bridge and erosion caused by the Pindar River.
The drinking water supply situation is the most critical. Debris flow damaged the main drinking water pipeline passing through the Tatasu ravine, completely halting water supply to several settlements, including Tatasu, Vidyapeeth, Shiv Mandir, New Dimmar, and Taun. Villagers are now forced to rely on alternative water sources.
Over 100 roads closed
At present, more than 100 roads across the state are closed. Traffic is stalled on dozens of routes in districts such as Champawat, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Dehradun. In the Harsil area of Uttarkashi, the road connecting a residential settlement remains completely damaged, while the Rishikesh-Yamunotri National Highway is frequently disrupted by landslides near Jangalchatti.
In Chamoli, the Nanda Devi-Tharali route, the Karnaprayag-Makhunda route, and other connecting roads have also been affected. The frequent closure of roads is clearly impacting the Char Dham Yatra, local businesses, agricultural activities, and emergency services, locals said.
Administration on high alert
The administration, along with the SDRF, NDRF, Public Works Department (PWD), BRO, and other agencies, has been placed on high alert across all disaster-prone districts of the state. Debris is being continuously cleared using machinery, though persistent rainfall is hampering the pace of relief operations. The Meteorological Department has urged people to avoid going near rivers and streams, refrain from unnecessary travel in hilly areas, and heed weather warnings. Areas surrounding Dehradun are bearing the brunt of the damage caused by the heavy rainfall.