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Peace Is One Of Law's Finest Achievements: CJI Kant Stresses Mediation-Centred Justice

CJI Surya Kant addresses the session on "Peace, Mediation, and the Rule of Law" in Jaipur. ( IANS )

Jaipur: Making a strong pitch for meditation as an integral part of the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said peace is not the absence of law but one of its finest achievements.

He said if an individual's actual needs are identified at the very outset, disputes need not arise at all. Often, the solution lies not in determining legal rights, but in understanding genuine requirements.

"The law does not mandate that every dispute must conclude in a courtroom. Its objective is to ensure that every citizen receives affordable, dignified, and accessible justice," Kant said while addressing a session on "Peace, Mediation, and the Rule of Law" as part of the three-day Commonwealth Peace Mediation Conference 2026 in Jaipur.

Through a story, the CJI described how two sisters quarrelled over an orange, when one sister wanted only the peel, while the other wanted the juice.

"Litigation determines the orange's owner, whereas mediation seeks to understand what each party actually needs. Indian judicial culture has always prioritised dialogue and compromise over confrontation. The Mahatma (Gandhi) felt most satisfied when he facilitated settlements between disputing parties outside the courtroom," he added.