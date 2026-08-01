Peace Is One Of Law's Finest Achievements: CJI Kant Stresses Mediation-Centred Justice
Addressing a session at the Commonwealth Peace Mediation Conference 2026, he said the solution lies not in determining legal rights, but in understanding genuine requirements.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Jaipur: Making a strong pitch for meditation as an integral part of the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Saturday said peace is not the absence of law but one of its finest achievements.
He said if an individual's actual needs are identified at the very outset, disputes need not arise at all. Often, the solution lies not in determining legal rights, but in understanding genuine requirements.
"The law does not mandate that every dispute must conclude in a courtroom. Its objective is to ensure that every citizen receives affordable, dignified, and accessible justice," Kant said while addressing a session on "Peace, Mediation, and the Rule of Law" as part of the three-day Commonwealth Peace Mediation Conference 2026 in Jaipur.
Through a story, the CJI described how two sisters quarrelled over an orange, when one sister wanted only the peel, while the other wanted the juice.
"Litigation determines the orange's owner, whereas mediation seeks to understand what each party actually needs. Indian judicial culture has always prioritised dialogue and compromise over confrontation. The Mahatma (Gandhi) felt most satisfied when he facilitated settlements between disputing parties outside the courtroom," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Supreme Court Judge Vijay Bishnoi said although mediation has received formal recognition only in recent years, it has existed in villages for centuries. "Every lawsuit is not merely a legal dispute. Behind it lies a wait for justice, dignity, and peace of mind," he added.
Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati recalled that when mediation was first introduced in the state, it was deemed impractical. However, over time, it has become a vital tool for resolving major disputes.
He pointed out that while war may be raging between the US and Iran, negotiations are simultaneously taking place at the negotiating table. "With some nations acting as mediators, the ultimate resolution invariably emerges through mediation," he asserted.
Rajasthan High Court acting Chief Justice SP Sharma said ironically that a mother is the first mediator, resolving disputes between two children in the family. "When she does not succeed, the father steps in as the second mediator," he added.
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Premchand Bairwa and advocate general Rajendra Prasad also addressed the conference.
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