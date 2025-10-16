ETV Bharat / state

PDP To Support NC In Jammu Kashmir Rajya Sabha Poll; Conditions Apply

Srinagar: As Rajya Sabha elections near and candidates seek support from legislators, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set conditions before the National Conference government to support one of its candidates in the upcoming polls on October 24 in the Srinagar legislative assembly.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that NC president Farooq Abdullah called her seeking support for the Rajya Sabha candidate. “I told him to pass some of the bills which were submitted by the PDP legislators. If they pass some of our bills, we will think of supporting them,” she said, mentioning land rights and the regularisation of daily wagers’ bills.

The regularisation of the daily wagers bill was submitted by the PDP legislator in the last session of the assembly, while the land rights bill is being submitted in the coming session from October 23 as a private member's bill.

The ruling party has fielded four candidates – Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar – who are pitted against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s JK unit president Sat Pal Sharma, Ali Muhammad Dar and Rakesh Mahajan.