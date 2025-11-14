ETV Bharat / state

PDP Sees Budgam Bypoll Results A 'Verdict' Against Omar Abdullah-Led Jammu Kashmir Govt

PDP supporters celebrate party candidate Aga Muntazir Mehdi's victory in Budgam bypoll and carry posters with pictures of NC dissident Aga Ruhullah Mehdi ( ETV Bharat )

Budgam: Peoples Democratic Party winning candidate in the high-stakes Budgam bypoll, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said that the results were a verdict against Omar Abdullah led National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the reporters after he was declared the winner, Muntazir said that the NC government didn't fulfill its promises, which he said, led to the party's defeat in Friday's bypolls. The ruling NC lost both the seats of Budgam and Nagrota.

"We have been left behind in development and people have voted for change for the first time in the last 70 years," said Muntazir.

Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was upbeat over Muntazir's victory, wrote in a post on X,"Hats off to the people of Budgam for placing their faith and trust in PDP's Aga Muntazir Sahab. Jeet humari Inshallah(Victory is ours God willing)."

PDP legislator and senior leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra too declared the Budgam results as a “verdict against the National Conference government”.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Para said that the results were a verdict on the performance of Omar Abdullah government.

“Despite 50 MLAs, the government has shown spineless character and has ignored basic issues of governance and political aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP MLA, who represents Pulwama, said.

Para reached Budgam town to meet his party's winning candidate Aga Muntazir at his residence. Hundreds of PDP supporters including men, women and children thronged the streets here to celebrate the massive win against the National Conference candidate.