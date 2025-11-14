PDP Sees Budgam Bypoll Results A 'Verdict' Against Omar Abdullah-Led Jammu Kashmir Govt
Aga Muntazir Mehdi defeated NC's Aga Mehmood as the PDP breached the ruling party's traditional bastion in Budgam.
Published : November 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
Budgam: Peoples Democratic Party winning candidate in the high-stakes Budgam bypoll, Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said that the results were a verdict against Omar Abdullah led National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to the reporters after he was declared the winner, Muntazir said that the NC government didn't fulfill its promises, which he said, led to the party's defeat in Friday's bypolls. The ruling NC lost both the seats of Budgam and Nagrota.
"We have been left behind in development and people have voted for change for the first time in the last 70 years," said Muntazir.
Former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was upbeat over Muntazir's victory, wrote in a post on X,"Hats off to the people of Budgam for placing their faith and trust in PDP's Aga Muntazir Sahab. Jeet humari Inshallah(Victory is ours God willing)."
PDP legislator and senior leader Waheed Ur Rehman Parra too declared the Budgam results as a “verdict against the National Conference government”.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Para said that the results were a verdict on the performance of Omar Abdullah government.
“Despite 50 MLAs, the government has shown spineless character and has ignored basic issues of governance and political aspirations of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the PDP MLA, who represents Pulwama, said.
Para reached Budgam town to meet his party's winning candidate Aga Muntazir at his residence. Hundreds of PDP supporters including men, women and children thronged the streets here to celebrate the massive win against the National Conference candidate.
The jubilant crowd bursted firecrackers and chanted slogans in favour of NC Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah, who had stayed away from the campaigning over his differences with his party. They also displayed photos of Ruhullah, declaring him as the key man behind the win of his political rival Muntazir.
Ruhullah’s workers said they voted for the PDP over NC to “show mirror to the party”. Ruhullah has developed differences with the party over multiple issues including reservation policy, prompting him to stay away from campaigning.
The rift within the NC is going to get amplified with this major defeat. The bi-election is a crucial popularity test for Abdullah's government as it marked the first year last month.
Hailing from an influential shia family, the 32-year-old Munatazir is a lawyer by profession. He was defeated by Omar Abdullah from Budgam in the 2024 legislative assembly elections.
The election was necessitated after the Chief Minister resigned from the seat and retained Ganderbal.
PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hailed the people of Budgam for placing faith in Muntazir.
While Muntazir defeated NC candidate Aga Mehmood by 4152 votes on Budgam seat, the ruling party suffered an even worse defeat on Nagrota seat where party candidate Shamim Begum ended up the 2nd runner up. BJP candidate Devyani Rana won the Nagrota seat by over 24000 votes.
