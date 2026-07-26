ETV Bharat / state

Compassion For Jantar Mantar Protesters, Crackdown In Kashmir: Para Slams Govt's 'Double Standards'

Srinagar: PDP MLA Waheed Para on Sunday accused the Centre of adopting double standards amid a crackdown in Kashmir after a policeman’s killing, saying that compassion shown to protesting students at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar was being denied to the Kashmiri youths.

The young leader from Pulwama was referring to mass clampdown on suspected overground workers of terrorists in the Valley, in which more than 3500 youths were detained for questioning after a policeman, who was on Amarnath Yatra security duty, was shot dead by terrorists in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir on Wednesday.