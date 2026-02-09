ETV Bharat / state

PDP Legislator Calls SASCI 'Death Trap' For Jammu Kashmir; CM Omar Terms It 'Big Success'

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus on Monday after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para termed the Special Assistance for States for Capital Investment (SASCI) a “death trap” for Jammu and Kashmir.

SASCI is the loan taken by Government of India (GoI) from the market and given to states for capital investment. While Union Territories (UTs) were kept out of its purview, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed that he raised the issue with PM Modi, Home Minister and Finance Minister after which the UTs were also covered under the scheme from this year. Omar termed it a “big success” and said that the funds will be used for various developmental purposes in Jammu and Kashmir.

But PDP MLA Para termed SASCI the “most dangerous thing you are doing to Jammu and Kashmir as you are putting it on sale”. “It is not a loan from NABARD or any other government body but from the market which is controlled by Adani and Ambani," Para said, while participating in the budget discussion in the Legislative Assembly.

"This is what happened in countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Who will return the money after 50 years? I ask experts like Tariq Hameed Karra and others to speak on SASCI," he said and demanded the constitution of a House committee to have threadbare discussion over the extension of SASCI to J&K.

The ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs objected to remarks by Para leading to a ruckus in the house. The PDP MLAs joined by independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed reached near the well of the House in protest as House chairman Mubarak Gul tried to bring the proceedings in order.