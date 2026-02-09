PDP Legislator Calls SASCI 'Death Trap' For Jammu Kashmir; CM Omar Terms It 'Big Success'
Para said that the Central loan scheme would entangle the UT in financial debt questioning how would the money be returned after 50 years.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus on Monday after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para termed the Special Assistance for States for Capital Investment (SASCI) a “death trap” for Jammu and Kashmir.
SASCI is the loan taken by Government of India (GoI) from the market and given to states for capital investment. While Union Territories (UTs) were kept out of its purview, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claimed that he raised the issue with PM Modi, Home Minister and Finance Minister after which the UTs were also covered under the scheme from this year. Omar termed it a “big success” and said that the funds will be used for various developmental purposes in Jammu and Kashmir.
But PDP MLA Para termed SASCI the “most dangerous thing you are doing to Jammu and Kashmir as you are putting it on sale”. “It is not a loan from NABARD or any other government body but from the market which is controlled by Adani and Ambani," Para said, while participating in the budget discussion in the Legislative Assembly.
"This is what happened in countries like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Who will return the money after 50 years? I ask experts like Tariq Hameed Karra and others to speak on SASCI," he said and demanded the constitution of a House committee to have threadbare discussion over the extension of SASCI to J&K.
The ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs objected to remarks by Para leading to a ruckus in the house. The PDP MLAs joined by independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed reached near the well of the House in protest as House chairman Mubarak Gul tried to bring the proceedings in order.
In the meantime, the Chair asked an NC MLA to speak on the budget which irked opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who staged a walkout from the House alleging discrimination in allotting time to their members to speak on the budget. The Chairman later adjourned the House till 2:30 pm.
MLA Highlights Withdrawal Of Cold Storage Subsidy
Meanwhile, the withdrawal of the top up subsidy on cold storages in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Kashmir put Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shopian Shabir Ahmed Kullay and Minister for Agriculture Javed Dar at loggerheads.
Kullay demanded rollback of the decision and questioned the government as to why these two districts were excluded whereas other eight districts have been included in this subsidy. Dar cited “saturation” of the cold storage facilities in these districts.
MLA Shopian while participating in the budget discussion said that Shopian continues to be the place where best apple production is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. "Alongside Shopian district, Pulwama district also produces quality apples and keeping these two districts out of the purview of top up subsidy for cold storages is unjust for these districts," he said.
While the MLA was speaking, the minister intervened saying there had been saturation with respect to Shopian and Pulwama districts and it was felt to keep them out of the purview of top up subsidy. “But they are covered by the central subsidy scheme and if anybody wants to open cold storages on his private land, can take the benefit of central subsidy in this regard," he said.
