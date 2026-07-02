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Mehbooba Mufti To Pay Final Tribute To Ayatollah Khamenei After Receiving Invitation From Iran

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti is set to travel to Iran to pay final tributes to the country’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after receiving an official invitation to attend his funeral.

Mohseen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department at the office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has extended a formal invitation to Mehbooba to attend the solemn funeral ceremony as a distinguished guest of India.

"It is an immense honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive this invitation (from Iran). I will travel there to pay my last respects to the supreme leader," the PDP chief told PTI.