ETV Bharat / state

PCI, Others Demand Action Against Cops Who 'Assaulted' Women Journalists In Delhi

New Delhi: The Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists, Press Association, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Friday issued a joint press release strongly condemning the alleged assault on two freelance women journalists by Delhi Police.

The incident occurred while Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan were covering the inauguration of a new wing at a private hospital in Saket on Thursday.

The organisations have demanded immediate punitive action against all police personnel involved in the incident, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Saket police station. The two journalists were allegedly harassed at the scene, then dragged into a police vehicle and taken to the Saket police station. Inside the police station, they were allegedly beaten in the presence of women officers and subjected to religiously offensive slurs after being asked about their religious identity.