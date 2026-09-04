PCI, Others Demand Action Against Cops Who 'Assaulted' Women Journalists In Delhi
The journalist organisations have demanded immediate punitive action against Saket police station SHO and others involved in the alleged assault on two women journalists.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 12:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, Delhi Union of Journalists, Press Association, and Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Friday issued a joint press release strongly condemning the alleged assault on two freelance women journalists by Delhi Police.
The incident occurred while Shaheen Khan and Nafisa Khan were covering the inauguration of a new wing at a private hospital in Saket on Thursday.
The organisations have demanded immediate punitive action against all police personnel involved in the incident, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Saket police station. The two journalists were allegedly harassed at the scene, then dragged into a police vehicle and taken to the Saket police station. Inside the police station, they were allegedly beaten in the presence of women officers and subjected to religiously offensive slurs after being asked about their religious identity.
They alleged that the police threatened the journalists with false cases and FIRs. Videos and photographs circulating on social media showed signs of severe injuries and bruises on their arms and legs.
The journalist organisations have further demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar order a fair and independent investigation into the entire matter. Also, they have urged the Press Council of India to take suo motu cognizance of the issue and initiate an independent inquiry so that strict legal action can be taken against the guilty officers who are allegedly stifling press freedom.
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