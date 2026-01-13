Payyanur Ashram Nurtures Mango Tree Planted By Mahatma Gandhi For 92 Years
Located at Sree Narayana Vidyalayam, founded in 1931 by Swami Ananda Tirtha to educate and shelter Dalit children, the "Gandhi Mango Tree" remains an attraction.
Kannur: In the soil of Payyanur, a land steeped in the memories of the freedom struggle and the Salt Satyagraha, a mango tree stands in full bloom, defiant of the December chill. Beneath its sprawling canopy sits a smiling statue of Mahatma Gandhi. When a group of children gathered on Tuesday at Sree Narayana Vidyalayam to celebrate the tree's birthday, the atmosphere was filled with wonder. This is no ordinary tree but a 92-year-old living monument planted by the Mahatma in his own hands.
Gandhiji's Malgova Mango Tree
During the peak of the independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi visited Kerala on five different occasions: in 1920, 1925, 1927, 1934, and 1937. His fourth visit, spanning 13 days from January 10 to 22, 1934, was primarily to raise funds for the Harijan and the Harijan Sevak Sangh, aimed at uplifting the socially and educationally marginalised.
On January 12 that year, he reached Payyanur to visit the Ananda Tirtha Ashram. Sree Narayana Vidyalayam was founded there in 1931 by Swami Ananda Tirtha to educate and shelter Dalit children, who were then denied the right to play, study, or even walk on public roads. It was on this historic day that Gandhiji planted a sapling of the Malgova mango variety, nurtured by the residents of the ashram.
K Krishnan, an official of the Ashram, proudly recalls that it was a student named Narayani who first watered the sapling. Historical records suggest that Swami brought Gandhiji to Payyanur from Kannur, where he joined the students in prayer. Following the Swami's suggestion, the Mahatma planted the tree. Today, the "Gandhi Mango Tree" remains a rare and major attraction for visitors.
Conserving the Legacy
Even after nine decades, the tree remains vibrant due to the dedicated care of the ashramites and alumni. The statue of Gandhiji at its base gives the impression of the Mahatma eternally guarding his gift. The platform around the tree has been meticulously constructed to ensure that neither the roots nor the trunk suffers even the slightest damage.
For history enthusiasts and the new generation alike, this tree is an inspiration. As time marches on, the tree of love and equality planted by Gandhiji continues to stand in the soil of Payyanur, serving as a powerful reminder of a nation's spirit of resistance.
