Payyanur Ashram Nurtures Mango Tree Planted By Mahatma Gandhi For 92 Years

Kannur: In the soil of Payyanur, a land steeped in the memories of the freedom struggle and the Salt Satyagraha, a mango tree stands in full bloom, defiant of the December chill. Beneath its sprawling canopy sits a smiling statue of Mahatma Gandhi. When a group of children gathered on Tuesday at Sree Narayana Vidyalayam to celebrate the tree's birthday, the atmosphere was filled with wonder. This is no ordinary tree but a 92-year-old living monument planted by the Mahatma in his own hands.

Gandhiji's Malgova Mango Tree

During the peak of the independence movement, Mahatma Gandhi visited Kerala on five different occasions: in 1920, 1925, 1927, 1934, and 1937. His fourth visit, spanning 13 days from January 10 to 22, 1934, was primarily to raise funds for the Harijan and the Harijan Sevak Sangh, aimed at uplifting the socially and educationally marginalised.

On January 12 that year, he reached Payyanur to visit the Ananda Tirtha Ashram. Sree Narayana Vidyalayam was founded there in 1931 by Swami Ananda Tirtha to educate and shelter Dalit children, who were then denied the right to play, study, or even walk on public roads. It was on this historic day that Gandhiji planted a sapling of the Malgova mango variety, nurtured by the residents of the ashram.