ETV Bharat / state

Payroll 'Scam' In Mumbai Police Force, Rs 6.41 Cr Paid As Salary To 10 'Ghost' Employees; 5 Booked

Mumbai: A payroll fraud has come to light in the Mumbai Police force, with officials uncovering that Rs 6.41-crore were paid as salaries to 10 "ghost" employees between 2019 and 2020.

The fraud was detected during the transfer of payroll records, in which it was found that 10 non-police personnel were repeatedly shown as employees in the North Regional Division and received monthly salaries in bank accounts opened in their names, officials said, adding that a case has been registered against five staffers of the department in this connection.

The unauthorised salary transactions were primarily carried out during two periods - December 2019 to February 2020 and June to September 2020.

According to the Samta Nagar police, ministerial-level clerical staff allegedly fabricated attendance registers and other official records to create ghost employees and include outsiders on the department's payroll.

The fictitious names listed in the First Information Report (FIR) are Ramdas Bhogle, Sudhakar Kadam, Sarju Yadav, Bhagwat Bhosale, Gunaji Khavkar, Mahadev Haldankar, Rajendra Sonar, Uttam Thorat, Suryakant Patil and Pandurang Kadam, they said.