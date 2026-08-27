Pay To Protest At Bengaluru's Freedom Park? GBA Clarifies Park Fee Rules Amid Activists Opposition
The row arose after reports claimed that GBA, which took control of Park, had fixed a charge of ₹1 lakh for protests at the venue.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has clarified that its revised charges for the use of parks apply to film and other shoots, exhibitions, meetings, cultural programmes and wedding photography, amid protests over reports that demonstrations at Freedom Park could attract a daily charge of ₹1 lakh and an advance of ₹10,000.
V N Rajashekhar of the All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka, condemned the reported charge for protests and demanded its immediate withdrawal.
“Freedom and the right to protest are birthrights. They cannot be turned into commodities available only to those who can afford them,” he said.
The controversy arose after reports claimed that the GBA, which recently took control of Freedom Park, had fixed a daily charge of ₹1 lakh for protests at the venue. Activists argued that students, workers, farmers, women, youth and oppressed communities use demonstrations to bring their demands before the government when other avenues have failed to resolve their grievances.
What The GBA Clarification Says
The GBA's clarification, issued through a circular, outlines charges for commercial and organised activities in parks but does not specifically mention a ₹1 lakh fee for protests.
According to the clarification, an earlier order permitted film shoots, other forms of filming, exhibitions, meetings and functions in parks for ₹25,000 a day, with permission to be processed within seven working days. The revised proposal increases this charge to ₹75,000 per day.
Charges have been fixed at ₹25,000 per day for serials, short films and other shoots, ₹5,000 for pre-wedding and post-wedding photography, and ₹3,000 for cultural programmes. Deposits and other expenses will be determined separately by horticulture officials.
However, the clarification leaves some ambiguity over whether political protests and public demonstrations are covered under the category of “other meetings and functions.” It also does not confirm the reported fixed advance of ₹10,000, stating instead that deposits will be decided by the officials concerned.
“Even after restricting all demonstrations to one location, imposing further financial barriers means that only those who can pay will be allowed to protest,” Rajashekhar said. “This is unacceptable in a democracy.”
Freedom Park's Role As Protest Venue
Protests in Bengaluru were previously held at MG Road, Town Hall and Bannappa Park. Following directions from the High Court to minimise traffic disruption, particularly from rallies beginning near Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, the government designated Freedom Park as the city's main protest venue.
The 21-acre park includes about five acres reserved for democratic demonstrations. In 2018, the then Siddaramaiah government inaugurated a structure with underground parking and an upper-level space intended for protesters. Though the facility was completed several years ago, it was not opened for demonstrations until recently.
Bengaluru's Freedom Park was once home to the Bangalore Central Jail during British rule but is now a symbol of resistance.
Activists say the designated protest area still lacks adequate toilets, drinking water and lighting. Women and children staying overnight during prolonged protests reportedly face additional difficulties because of poor sanitation and inadequate electricity facilities.
“How can the authorities demand a heavy fee for a space that does not provide basic facilities?” Rajashekhar asked.
He appealed to citizens who value democracy to oppose what he described as a restrictive and anti-people measure.
Activists have urged the Karnataka government and the GBA to issue an unambiguous order clarifying whether demonstrations will remain free of charge and to improve basic facilities at Freedom Park.
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