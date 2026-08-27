ETV Bharat / state

Pay To Protest At Bengaluru's Freedom Park? GBA Clarifies Park Fee Rules Amid Activists Opposition

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has clarified that its revised charges for the use of parks apply to film and other shoots, exhibitions, meetings, cultural programmes and wedding photography, amid protests over reports that demonstrations at Freedom Park could attract a daily charge of ₹1 lakh and an advance of ₹10,000.

V N Rajashekhar of the All India Save Education Committee, Karnataka, condemned the reported charge for protests and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

“Freedom and the right to protest are birthrights. They cannot be turned into commodities available only to those who can afford them,” he said.

Following directions from the High Court to minimise traffic disruption, the government designated Freedom Park as the city's main protest venue. (ETV Bharat)

The controversy arose after reports claimed that the GBA, which recently took control of Freedom Park, had fixed a daily charge of ₹1 lakh for protests at the venue. Activists argued that students, workers, farmers, women, youth and oppressed communities use demonstrations to bring their demands before the government when other avenues have failed to resolve their grievances.

What The GBA Clarification Says

The GBA's clarification, issued through a circular, outlines charges for commercial and organised activities in parks but does not specifically mention a ₹1 lakh fee for protests.

According to the clarification, an earlier order permitted film shoots, other forms of filming, exhibitions, meetings and functions in parks for ₹25,000 a day, with permission to be processed within seven working days. The revised proposal increases this charge to ₹75,000 per day.

Charges have been fixed at ₹25,000 per day for serials, short films and other shoots, ₹5,000 for pre-wedding and post-wedding photography, and ₹3,000 for cultural programmes. Deposits and other expenses will be determined separately by horticulture officials.