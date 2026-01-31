Pay Rent, Arrears, Vacate After 2 Years: Madras High Court To Tamil Nadu, Refusing Stay On Single Judge Order
PWD had unilaterally reduced rent for private building housing Tambaram Police Commissioner's office, causing "loss of Rs 4 lakh per month" according to owners.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the order of a single judge who doubled the rent for the privately-owned building where the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office is located.
Sarathkumar, Venkatesh, and Choudhury from Kotturpuram, the owners of the property, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking to vacate the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office and hand over the building.
In their petition, they stated that a lease agreement was signed for 11 months from January 2022, fixing the rent at Rs 10,14,300 per month. However, instead of paying the agreed rent, the PWD arbitrarily fixed the rent at Rs 6,08,438 per month, based on their guideline valuation, and issued a cheque for Rs 82,16,824 for the period from January to November 2022.
The petitioners claimed that as a result, they were suffering a loss of Rs 4 lakh per month, adding "since we refused to extend the lease period, the continued use of the building by the Police Commissioner's office without any agreement is illegal. Therefore, we requested an order to vacate and hand over the premises".
Justice Anand Venkatesh, who heard the case, ordered an increase in the building's rent from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. He also ordered that Rs 2.18 crore be additionally paid as arrears to the petitioners by December 31, 2025, and that the Police Commissioner's office vacate the building within two years.
The appeal, filed by the Tamil Nadu government against this order, came up for hearing today before a bench, comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan. The Advocate General, appearing on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, stated that new land had been selected for the construction of the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office, whose foundation stone the CM is scheduled to lay on February 13, 2026. He added that this construction will be completed in 18 months, before requesting that the order issued by the single judge be stayed till then.
However, the judges of the High Court bench refused to stay the order issued by the single judge, before adjourning the hearing of the case for two months.
