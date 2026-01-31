ETV Bharat / state

Pay Rent, Arrears, Vacate After 2 Years: Madras High Court To Tamil Nadu, Refusing Stay On Single Judge Order

Chennai: The Madras High Court has refused to stay the order of a single judge who doubled the rent for the privately-owned building where the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office is located.

Sarathkumar, Venkatesh, and Choudhury from Kotturpuram, the owners of the property, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking to vacate the Tambaram Police Commissioner's office and hand over the building.

In their petition, they stated that a lease agreement was signed for 11 months from January 2022, fixing the rent at Rs 10,14,300 per month. However, instead of paying the agreed rent, the PWD arbitrarily fixed the rent at Rs 6,08,438 per month, based on their guideline valuation, and issued a cheque for Rs 82,16,824 for the period from January to November 2022.

The petitioners claimed that as a result, they were suffering a loss of Rs 4 lakh per month, adding "since we refused to extend the lease period, the continued use of the building by the Police Commissioner's office without any agreement is illegal. Therefore, we requested an order to vacate and hand over the premises".