ETV Bharat / state

Pay Principal, Get Interest Waived: Bengaluru Water Board Announces Relief For Residents

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a major relief scheme for city residents who have pending drinking water bills. Under the scheme, if consumers clear the principal amount of their dues within a three-month window from April to June, the interest component will be completely waived.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the minister in-charge of Bengaluru, described the scheme as a “Ugadi gift” from the water board to citizens. In a media statement, he said the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme will be implemented from April to benefit consumers who have long-pending water bill dues.

Out of nearly 11 lakh water connections under the BWSSB, about 5.11 lakh consumers have pending dues. As per data available till the end of February 2026, the total outstanding amount stands at Rs 851.33 crore. This includes a principal amount of Rs 539.43 crore and an interest amount of Rs 311.90 crore. The DyCM said that under the OTS scheme, the entire interest will be waived if consumers pay the principal.

As per the scheme to be implemented from April, 100 per cent interest on water bill arrears will be waived. If consumers clear the full principal amount during the three-month scheme period, the entire interest accumulated till April 2026 will be waived as a rebate.

Who Is Eligible?