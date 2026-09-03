ETV Bharat / state

Pay Pending Financial Assistance To Woman Who Contracted HIV Through Blood Transfusion: Madras HC

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an outstanding financial assistance to a woman from Sattur in Virudhunagar district, who contracted HIV from a contaminated blood transfusion at the Sivakasi Government Hospital in 2019.

It ordered that the monthly allowance already directed by the court, along with the arrears, be immediately paid to her.

The Madurai Sessions Registrar of the High Court voluntarily registered a case regarding this matter, and separate cases were also filed seeking appropriate treatment and compensation for the victim.

The Madurai bench had earlier ordered that the victim be provided with proper treatment at the Madurai Government Hospital, provided with a house, and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The Tamil Nadu government was also ordered to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 7,500 for her health needs.