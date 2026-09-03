Pay Pending Financial Assistance To Woman Who Contracted HIV Through Blood Transfusion: Madras HC
Madras High Court asks Tamil Nadu government why it had not continued to provide Rs 7500 monthly assistance to the victim despite its earlier order.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an outstanding financial assistance to a woman from Sattur in Virudhunagar district, who contracted HIV from a contaminated blood transfusion at the Sivakasi Government Hospital in 2019.
It ordered that the monthly allowance already directed by the court, along with the arrears, be immediately paid to her.
The Madurai Sessions Registrar of the High Court voluntarily registered a case regarding this matter, and separate cases were also filed seeking appropriate treatment and compensation for the victim.
The Madurai bench had earlier ordered that the victim be provided with proper treatment at the Madurai Government Hospital, provided with a house, and a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The Tamil Nadu government was also ordered to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 7,500 for her health needs.
The case regarding whether the order had been implemented came up for hearing before a bench of Justices C V Karthikeyan and Sakthivel on Wednesday.
During the hearing, the lawyers appearing for the petitioner told the court that the victim had been provided with some relief, including a government job, but the monthly allowance of Rs 7,500 was only provided for a few months and then stopped.
Hearing this, Justices C.V. Karthikeyan and Sakthivel questioned the Tamil Nadu government as to why it had not continued to provide monthly assistance for the victim's health needs, even though the court had already ordered it.
The judges also ordered the Tamil Nadu government to immediately pay the outstanding compensation to the victim and adjourned the hearing of the case.
Also Read