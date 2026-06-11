Nishant Kumar, Pawan Singh Among 10 Elected Unopposed To Bihar Legislative Council
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and Bihar Health Minister Nishant Kumar were among the candidates elected unopposed to the Bihar Legislative Council.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 11, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Patna: The candidates for 10 vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Thursday as the deadline for withdrawing their nomination papers expired. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 9-1 due to its massive strength of 201 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.
Their election required no voting, as only 10 candidates were in the fray for as many seats. NDA members Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) won four seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got one. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bagged one seat as per the party's strength in the Assembly.
Prominent among those elected was Nishant Kumar, son of JD(U) chief and former chief minister Nitish Kumar. He joined politics earlier this year.
BJP national media co-in-charge Sanjay Prakash, also known as Sanjay Mayukh, and Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh were also among the elected MLCs. Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit were the other newly-elected MLCs from the party.
The other legislators from the JDU include Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati and Lalan Prasad, who got elected on the seat vacated by Nitish post his election to the Rajya Sabha in March 2026. LJP (Ram Vilas) Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari is also among those who have become MLCs.
RJD leader, cooperatives entrepreneur Sunil Kumar Singh has been re-elected to the Upper House of the state legislature. His nomination drew criticism from party president Lalu Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Acharya, and former minister Shiv Chandra Ram, who was the front-runner, resigned from the party.
Apart from Sanjay and Sunil, who have been elected MLCs for their third consecutive terms, all the other eight have been elected to the Upper House for the first time. All the candidates, barring Pawan, collected their certificates from the Legislative Assembly in person.
NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's son Deepak Prakash, who is currently the state panchayati raj minister, without being a member of any of the Houses of the bicameral legislature, missed the bus during this poll.
Deepak faces the danger of losing his position as a cabinet minister unless he gets elected to any of the two Houses of the state legislature within six months of taking the oath to the position. He took the oath on May 7 and can remain a minister till November 6, unless he gets re-elected as an MLA or MLC before it. The development has triggered some friction in the NDA, which could intensify in the coming days.
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