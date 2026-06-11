ETV Bharat / state

Nishant Kumar, Pawan Singh Among 10 Elected Unopposed To Bihar Legislative Council

Patna: The candidates for 10 vacant seats in the Bihar Legislative Council were elected unopposed on Thursday as the deadline for withdrawing their nomination papers expired. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 9-1 due to its massive strength of 201 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Their election required no voting, as only 10 candidates were in the fray for as many seats. NDA members Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) or JD(U) won four seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) got one. Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) bagged one seat as per the party's strength in the Assembly.

Prominent among those elected was Nishant Kumar, son of JD(U) chief and former chief minister Nitish Kumar. He joined politics earlier this year.

BJP national media co-in-charge Sanjay Prakash, also known as Sanjay Mayukh, and Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh were also among the elected MLCs. Anil Kumar Thakur and Sheela Pandit were the other newly-elected MLCs from the party.

The other legislators from the JDU include Bharati Mehta, Shivrani Devi Prajapati and Lalan Prasad, who got elected on the seat vacated by Nitish post his election to the Rajya Sabha in March 2026. LJP (Ram Vilas) Bihar unit vice-president Ashraf Ansari is also among those who have become MLCs.