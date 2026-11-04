ETV Bharat / state

'PM Modi Being Blackmailed By Hardeep Puri And CEC Gyanesh Kumar', Alleges Pawan Khera

Addressing the media at the state Congress headquarters here, he said, "The Prime Minister lacks the courage to remove Gyanesh Kumar, as he fears him". He said when Puri's term ended, "Modi had another minister resign, vacate the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh and send Puri to the upper house of the Parliament."

On Donald Republicans' performance in the US midterm elections, Khera said that the results "make us feel very bad for Donald Trump". He said, "We had advised him (Trump) that if he had taken India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, with him, he wouldn't have had to face this day. Had he taken him for at least 8-10 days, he wouldn't have found himself in this situation".

Khera said Trump is America's 'Narendra Modi'. "The situation Trump is facing in the USA today is the same that Modi is going to face in the country. Because neither our foreign policy is clear nor any work is being done. Modi is afraid of everyone. He did not speak out when our citizens were sent back from the USA in handcuffs,, he said.

Khera said India was told at gunpoint that it cannot buy oil from Russia. "Trump has repeatedly defamed India, but the Modi government remained silent. Modi is no longer fit to be Prime Minister as his government's credibility has been destroyed," he said.

Khera also took a jibe at BJP's Save Democracy rallies being held across the country. He said, "This is the first time he has seen members of the ruling party taking to the streets. The country's Home Minister is taking to the streets and calling democracy is facing a threat. The biggest threat to democracy is Amit Shah, and if BJP members reform, democracy will be safe".