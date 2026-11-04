'PM Modi Being Blackmailed By Hardeep Puri And CEC Gyanesh Kumar', Alleges Pawan Khera
Khera said Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to remove Gyanesh Kumar as he fears him.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Jaipur: Congress Rajya Sabha MP and the party's media department chairman Pawan Khera on Wednesday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being 'blackmailed' by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Addressing the media at the state Congress headquarters here, he said, "The Prime Minister lacks the courage to remove Gyanesh Kumar, as he fears him". He said when Puri's term ended, "Modi had another minister resign, vacate the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh and send Puri to the upper house of the Parliament."
On Donald Republicans' performance in the US midterm elections, Khera said that the results "make us feel very bad for Donald Trump". He said, "We had advised him (Trump) that if he had taken India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, with him, he wouldn't have had to face this day. Had he taken him for at least 8-10 days, he wouldn't have found himself in this situation".
Khera said Trump is America's 'Narendra Modi'. "The situation Trump is facing in the USA today is the same that Modi is going to face in the country. Because neither our foreign policy is clear nor any work is being done. Modi is afraid of everyone. He did not speak out when our citizens were sent back from the USA in handcuffs,, he said.
Khera said India was told at gunpoint that it cannot buy oil from Russia. "Trump has repeatedly defamed India, but the Modi government remained silent. Modi is no longer fit to be Prime Minister as his government's credibility has been destroyed," he said.
What Rajnath Ji is essentially saying is that Modi Ji is the classroom bully who scribbles all over the walls, breaks the furniture, creates a mess - and then expects a standing ovation for picking up the broom.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) November 4, 2026
Khera also took a jibe at BJP's Save Democracy rallies being held across the country. He said, "This is the first time he has seen members of the ruling party taking to the streets. The country's Home Minister is taking to the streets and calling democracy is facing a threat. The biggest threat to democracy is Amit Shah, and if BJP members reform, democracy will be safe".
Khera alleged that the Prime Minister "is most afraid of China, America, and Israel. China has penetrated deep into Arunachal Pradesh. Twenty soldiers were martyred in Galwan Valley, and in 2020, Modi gave China a clean chit, claiming no intrusion".
He said, "When Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Chinese language was made compulsory in schools in the state. Modi has a long-standing friendship with China".
Khera said leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to a debate. "More than 24 hours have passed, but he (Modi) has not yet accepted the challenge. How can someone who has never held a press conference in 12 years dare to participate in a debate? If a debate takes place, Rahul will expose all the Prime Minister's dark secrets," he claimed.
Khera, targeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, said that the double-engine government in the state has completely failed. "Village development has stalled. Famine and drought conditions persist, yet the government has made no preparations. MNREGA has been discontinued, and the schemes launched by the previous government have either been discontinued or renamed. Corruption is rampant under the Bhajan Lal government. Farmers are not getting fertilizers, seeds, and electricity," he said.
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