ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Khera Seeks Action Against BJP, LJK Hosting Sri Lankan Diplomat In Puducherry

In a post on X, Khera questioned whether chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Gupta will issue a notice to the BJP and LJK for "hosting a diplomat at a political diplomat". He further questioned whether External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will issue a demarche to Katheeswaran.

New Delhi: Chairman of the Media & Publicity Department of the Congress Pawan Khera objected to BJP's Puducheery president and Raj Bhavan constituency candidate VP Ramalingam and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) chief Jose Charles Martin hosting Deputy Consul General of Sri Lanka for South India, Ganesanathan Ketheeswaran at Vaithikuppam area of Puducherry.

"The Deputy Consul General of Sri Lanka for South India, Mr. Ganesanathan Ketheeswaran, was invited by Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) chief Jose Charles Martin to meet fishermen in the Vaithikuppam area of Puducherry and hear their grievances. The BJP’s Puducherry President and their Raj Bhavan constituency candidate, V. P. Ramalingam was also present at the event. This is a gross violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which states that foreign diplomats “have a duty not to interfere in the internal affairs of that State,” Khera said in his X post.

He said, "Both India and Sri Lanka are signatories to this Convention. Questions arise: 1.⁠ ⁠Will the sleeping beauty of the ECI - Gyanesh Kumar Gupta - issue a notice to LJK and the BJP for hosting a diplomat at a political event? 2.⁠ ⁠Will @DrSJaishankar issue a demarche to the diplomat? 3.⁠ ⁠Or will both remain silent because Martin and his party have been hired by the BJP to do its dirty work?"