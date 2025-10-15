ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Khera Slams Centre Over Alleged Suicide Of IT Professional In Kerala

Jaipur: Congress' media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera took on the Central government over several issues including the alleged suicide of an IT professional in Kerala.

He questioned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over allegations of sexual harassment by the deceased in an RSS branch in Kerala. Khera said, "Even today there is a misunderstanding in the minds of the people that something good is taught in the Sangh. Now people are getting to know the reality. A four-year-old boy in Kerala was sent by his father to an RSS branch hoping he would learn something. That kid fought depression for over 20 years. The kid alleged that he went into depression because he was sexually abused in RSS training camps since childhood."

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken over the issue. "PM Modi released coins and stamps on 100 years of RSS. He has also been a campaigner. We repeatedly raise the question that this unregistered organization will engage in irresponsible activities," he said, adding RSS does not maintain a record of its members and also does not submit details of its accounts.