ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Khera In Trouble After Lashing Out At Assam CM's Wife, Seeks Interim Bail

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has landed in trouble after making explosive allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

Khera, who is on the run for fear of arrest, filed an interim bail application in the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday. The Chief Minister's wife had filed a case with the Crime Branch following which Assam Police is on the lookout for Khera.

Addressing press conferences in Delhi and Guwahati on Sunday afternoon, Khera who is All India Congress Committee Media Department Chairman made several explosive allegations against the Chief Minister's wife. He accused Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of having passports of three countries and owning companies worth Rs 52,000 crore in the US. The Chief Minister and Riniki Bhuyan Sarma denied the allegations.