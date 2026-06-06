ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' Keeps Patient Conscious During Brain Surgery

Ponnuru (Andhra Pradesh): It may be hard to imagine doctors performing a complicated surgery, with a blockbuster movie playing in the operation theatre. But this is what happened in reality at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

Since the patient, a Pawan Kalyan fan, needed brain surgery without general anaesthesia so that she remains conscious during the operation, doctors at DVC Hospital in Vadlamudi in Guntur district successfully performed the brain surgery on the woman while screening the movie OG starring her favourite actor. They played the movie on a laptop placed beside the operation table.

The doctors said that Ganipisetti Raghavulu and Koteswaramma, natives of Darsi in Prakasam district, earn their livelihood by running a 'khichdi' centre. Koteswaramma, who had been suffering from health issues for some time, recently collapsed after a seizure. Her family members immediately rushed her to DVC Hospital.

Under the supervision of neurosurgeon Padmanabhuni Arun Kumar, medical tests, including an MRI, were conducted, revealing that she had a brain tumour that required removal.