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Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' Keeps Patient Conscious During Brain Surgery

Doctors perform brain surgery on a Pawan Kalyan fan while screening the actor's blockbuster movie during the operation

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Pawan Kalyan's film played in operation theatre during brain surgery. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST

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Updated : June 6, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST

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Ponnuru (Andhra Pradesh): It may be hard to imagine doctors performing a complicated surgery, with a blockbuster movie playing in the operation theatre. But this is what happened in reality at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh.

Since the patient, a Pawan Kalyan fan, needed brain surgery without general anaesthesia so that she remains conscious during the operation, doctors at DVC Hospital in Vadlamudi in Guntur district successfully performed the brain surgery on the woman while screening the movie OG starring her favourite actor. They played the movie on a laptop placed beside the operation table.

The doctors said that Ganipisetti Raghavulu and Koteswaramma, natives of Darsi in Prakasam district, earn their livelihood by running a 'khichdi' centre. Koteswaramma, who had been suffering from health issues for some time, recently collapsed after a seizure. Her family members immediately rushed her to DVC Hospital.

Under the supervision of neurosurgeon Padmanabhuni Arun Kumar, medical tests, including an MRI, were conducted, revealing that she had a brain tumour that required removal.

As the surgery had to be performed while the patient remained conscious (without general anaesthesia), the medical team screened the movie starring Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others.

The team of doctors, led by neurosurgeon Padmanabhuni Arun Kumar and anesthesiologist Rajasekhar, successfully removed the tumour.

Hospital chairman Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar, MD Dhulipalla Jyothirmayi, Medical Director Ch Srinivas, and COO Karanam Naveen congratulated the medical team for the feat.

Also Read:

  1. Hyderabad Witnesses Launch Of India’s Most Advanced Gamma Knife Centre For Non-Invasive Brain Treatment
  2. AIIMS Patna Doctor Couple's Nerve Mapping Equipment Gets Govt Of India Patent
Last Updated : June 6, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST

TAGGED:

PAWAN KALYAN
OG
DVC HOSPITAL
BRAIN SURGERY

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