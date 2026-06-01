Pawan Kalyan's Meeting In Hyderabad: Police Deny Permission, Party Approaches Telangana HC
Srinivas, the DCP of the Serilingampally Zone, issued official orders stating that permission for the meeting could not be granted.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Monday denied permission, citing security reasons, for an event titled 'Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha – Janasena Sadhak Sammelanam', which the Janasena Party intended to organise tomorrow in Gachibowli — the IT hub.
The party cadres had made preparations to hold this meeting, which was to be addressed by Andhra Pradsh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, at the Sandhya Convention Centre in Gachibowli on June 2nd.
Janasena Party General Secretary Talluri Ram had submitted an application to the police seeking permission to conduct this meeting. The party had planned to hold this internal gathering—attended by approximately 2,000 key leaders and activists—on June 2nd, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. However, after reviewing this request, Srinivas, the DCP of the Serilingampally Zone, issued official orders stating that permission for the meeting could not be granted.
The police stated that their inquiry revealed that tensions had arisen in Telangana due to cases filed in Andhra Pradesh regarding comments made by Professor K. Nageshwar; furthermore, they noted that the sentiments of the people of Telangana had been hurt by remarks made by certain politicians from Andhra Pradesh.
Consequently, they indicated that there was a possibility of protests and counter-agitations erupting across the state. Similarly, the DCP stated that since this gathering is scheduled to coincide with the celebrations marking Telangana State Formation Day, there is a possibility of large-scale protests, demonstrations, and traffic disruptions. He further indicated that holding the meeting under these circumstances poses a risk of disturbing public order.
Furthermore, the venue management reportedly confirmed that there is insufficient parking space to accommodate the approximately 2,000 attendees expected at the gathering. It was noted that the land within the FCI Society layout—which the organisers intended to utilise for parking—is currently under dispute, with several related criminal cases pending adjudication in court. Taking all these factors into consideration and prioritising public order, Serilingampally DCP Srinivas issued orders denying permission for the proposed Janasena gathering.
However, the party leader, Mahender Reddy, clarified that this is not a public rally, but merely an internal meeting. He questioned the necessity of obtaining formal permission, arguing that since it is merely a meeting, simply informing the police should suffice. He alleged that the police denied permission without citing valid reasons and stated that, consequently, the party has approached the Telangana High Court to seek the necessary authorisation.
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