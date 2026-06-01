ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Kalyan's Meeting In Hyderabad: Police Deny Permission, Party Approaches Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police on Monday denied permission, citing security reasons, for an event titled 'Telangana Nava Nirmana Sankalpa Sabha – Janasena Sadhak Sammelanam', which the Janasena Party intended to organise tomorrow in Gachibowli — the IT hub.

The party cadres had made preparations to hold this meeting, which was to be addressed by Andhra Pradsh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, at the Sandhya Convention Centre in Gachibowli on June 2nd.

Janasena Party General Secretary Talluri Ram had submitted an application to the police seeking permission to conduct this meeting. The party had planned to hold this internal gathering—attended by approximately 2,000 key leaders and activists—on June 2nd, from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. However, after reviewing this request, Srinivas, the DCP of the Serilingampally Zone, issued official orders stating that permission for the meeting could not be granted.

The police stated that their inquiry revealed that tensions had arisen in Telangana due to cases filed in Andhra Pradesh regarding comments made by Professor K. Nageshwar; furthermore, they noted that the sentiments of the people of Telangana had been hurt by remarks made by certain politicians from Andhra Pradesh.