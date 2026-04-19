ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Kalyan Undergoes Surgery: PM Modi Speaks To Andhra Deputy CM, Wishes Him Quick Recovery

"Spoke to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Shri Pawan Kalyan Garu and enquired about his well-being. He is remarkably courageous and I am sure he will recover very soon. Praying for his good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

New Delhi/Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and enquired about his well-being after the latter had to undergo a surgical procedure a day earlier.

Kalyan was operated on Saturday following a health complication. According to a statement from the Jana Sena Party, the actor-politician has been unwell for the past few months and experienced health issues during an official meeting on Friday.

“Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday evening,” it said. Kalyan had cancelled his official programmes on Friday on the advice of his personal doctors and went to the hospital, where he underwent medical tests and an MRI scan.

Based on the MRI scan results, doctors decided that he required surgery and proceeded with the procedure, the release said. Doctors have advised the Jana Sena chief to rest for about 10 days before resuming his official duties.

However, they also cautioned that long-term care would be necessary, noting that complete recovery would take more time, the press release added.