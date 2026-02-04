ETV Bharat / state

Pawan Kalyan To Campaign For BJP In Telangana Municipal Elections

Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections.

He is scheduled to visit Telangana on February 7 and 8 to campaign in various municipalities in support of BJP candidates. The Jana Sena Party’s central office has officially announced this. The office also added that the detailed route map and schedule of the campaign will be released shortly.

As part of its strategy for the municipal elections, the Telangana BJP is working to consolidate its organisational strength while also leveraging prominent leaders and public figures for campaigning. In this context, senior Telangana BJP leaders recently met Pawan Kalyan to discuss election strategies and the prevailing political situation in the state. Party sources said that a wide range of issues related to the municipal polls came up for discussion during the meeting.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy, along with BJP state president Ramachandra Rao, met Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday night. According to party leaders, the discussions focused on the political scenario in Telangana and the strategies to be adopted for the municipal elections.