Pawan Kalyan To Campaign For BJP In Telangana Municipal Elections
As part of its strategy for the municipal elections, the Telangana BJP is working to consolidate its organisational strength while also leveraging prominent leaders
Published : February 4, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Telangana municipal elections.
He is scheduled to visit Telangana on February 7 and 8 to campaign in various municipalities in support of BJP candidates. The Jana Sena Party’s central office has officially announced this. The office also added that the detailed route map and schedule of the campaign will be released shortly.
As part of its strategy for the municipal elections, the Telangana BJP is working to consolidate its organisational strength while also leveraging prominent leaders and public figures for campaigning. In this context, senior Telangana BJP leaders recently met Pawan Kalyan to discuss election strategies and the prevailing political situation in the state. Party sources said that a wide range of issues related to the municipal polls came up for discussion during the meeting.
Union Minister and Telangana BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy, along with BJP state president Ramachandra Rao, met Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday night. According to party leaders, the discussions focused on the political scenario in Telangana and the strategies to be adopted for the municipal elections.
Sources said that Pawan Kalyan clearly stated that the Jana Sena Party would extend full support to the BJP in the municipal polls. He assured that the Jana Sena cadre would work for the BJP's victory in Telangana with the same commitment as they are doing as part of the alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Ramachandra Rao said that Pawan Kalyan responded positively to touring the state and participating in public meetings to support BJP candidates.
Meanwhile, the Jana Sena Party central office released an official letter announcing its support for the BJP. The letter stated that Pawan Kalyan has decided to actively participate in the campaign for the upcoming Telangana municipal elections. BJP leaders believe that Pawan Kalyan's popularity as both a film actor and a politician will add momentum to the party's election campaign.
The BJP is now focusing on the municipal corporation elections being held in seven corporations across Telangana. Of these, three corporations fall under constituencies represented by BJP MPs. Apart from the Nizamabad MP constituency, Karimnagar is represented by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, while Mahabubnagar is represented by BJP national vice-president DK Aruna.
Read More: