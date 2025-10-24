ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Lays Foundation Of Numerous Projects In Bijapur

He instructed the officials to impart training to the youth to run CSC centres and organise special camps for farmers. The Deputy CM also approved the construction of a community building at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Nambi village.

Sharma also approved the construction of a community building at a cost of Rs 20 lakh in Nambi village. This will enable the villagers to have a permanent building for organising social and cultural events. Sharma informed the villagers about government schemes such as Mahatari Vandan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and urged them to take advantage of them.

Upon his arrival at Nambi Dhara area, a popular tourist spot of Bijapur, Sharma, who is also the state's Deputy Chief Minister laid the foundation for a 2.69 km long road from Nambi Dhara Chowk to Nambi Waterfall. The construction of the road will make it easier for tourists to reach Nambi Falls.

Bijapur : Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma laid the foundation of several projects in Bijapur on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, "Bastar is now moving in a new direction. Villages that once suffered from Naxal terror are now being developed as tourist hubs. Nambi Dhara is not just a tourist destination, but it is becoming a symbol of Bastar's natural heritage and the self-reliance of local youth'.

The minister appreciated the work of Nambi Dhara Tourism Committee. Gajendra, chairman of the committee, said that the committee was formed in July 2025, in which 24 local youth are working as guides for tourists. In the last four months, more than 20,000 tourists have visited Nambi Dhara, including those from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and other states and countries like Germany.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma in Bijapur (ETV Bharat)

The Deputy Chief Minister also visited CRPF's 196 Battalion camp at Nambi Dhara and interacted with the personnel.

"The contribution of the security forces is vital for lasting peace and development in the state. Our jawans have not only done a remarkable job in countering Naxal violence but are also working to instill confidence in the government and administration among the people," he said.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma gave a message of environmental protection by planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Dantewada MLA Chaitram Atami, District Panchayat Member Shankaraiya Madvi District Panchayat President Poornima Telam, Ghasi Ram Nag, ADG Naxal Operations Vivekananda Sinha, Bastar Divisional Commissioner Doman Singh, IG Bastar Sundarraj P, DIG Kamlochan Kashyap, Collector Sambit Mishra, Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Yadav, DFO Ranganathan Ramakrishnan Y, public representatives and a large number of security forces personnel were present.