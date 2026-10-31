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Nature's Bounty: Fresh Snowfall In Higher Himalayas, Clearing Skies Bring Stunning Views To Pauri

Nature's Bounty: Fresh Snowfall In Higher Himalayas, Clearing Skies Bring Stunning Views To Pauri ( ETV Bharat )

Pauri Garhwal: Snow-covered Himalayan peaks have become clearly visible from Pauri after two days of rain gave way to clearer skies, offering sweeping mountain views from the Uttarakhand hill town. Rain has lowered temperatures in the district, while fresh snowfall in the higher reaches has added to the changing landscape.

Clouds continue to drift over the surrounding hills, intermittently revealing the snowy ranges beyond. The clearer weather has opened up views of the Himalayan skyline, one of Pauri’s main attractions for visitors.

Situated at around 1,814 metres above sea level, Pauri offers expansive views of the surrounding valleys and distant mountains. In favourable weather, several prominent Himalayan peaks can be seen from the town, including Chaukhamba, Nanda Devi, Trishul, Bandarpoonch, Neelkanth, Kedarnath, Swargarohini, Satopanth, Ghori Parvat and Hathi Parvat. Nature's Bounty: Fresh Snowfall In Higher Himalayas, Clearing Skies Bring Stunning Views To Pauri (ETV Bharat) Fresh snow on these higher reaches has made the views particularly striking as winter approaches. Nearer hills remain partly wrapped in clouds, while the white summits emerge through breaks in the sky. The change follows two days of rainfall in Pauri district, which brought colder conditions. Temperatures reported in the town were around 16 degrees Celsius during the day and 11 degrees Celsius at night.