Nature's Bounty: Fresh Snowfall In Higher Himalayas, Clearing Skies Bring Stunning Views To Pauri
After two days of rain, clearing skies over Uttarakhand’s Pauri reveal snow-covered Himalayan peaks, offering visitors sweeping mountain views as winter approaches.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Pauri Garhwal: Snow-covered Himalayan peaks have become clearly visible from Pauri after two days of rain gave way to clearer skies, offering sweeping mountain views from the Uttarakhand hill town. Rain has lowered temperatures in the district, while fresh snowfall in the higher reaches has added to the changing landscape.
Clouds continue to drift over the surrounding hills, intermittently revealing the snowy ranges beyond. The clearer weather has opened up views of the Himalayan skyline, one of Pauri’s main attractions for visitors.
Situated at around 1,814 metres above sea level, Pauri offers expansive views of the surrounding valleys and distant mountains. In favourable weather, several prominent Himalayan peaks can be seen from the town, including Chaukhamba, Nanda Devi, Trishul, Bandarpoonch, Neelkanth, Kedarnath, Swargarohini, Satopanth, Ghori Parvat and Hathi Parvat.
Fresh snow on these higher reaches has made the views particularly striking as winter approaches. Nearer hills remain partly wrapped in clouds, while the white summits emerge through breaks in the sky.
The change follows two days of rainfall in Pauri district, which brought colder conditions. Temperatures reported in the town were around 16 degrees Celsius during the day and 11 degrees Celsius at night.
Snowfall in the Char Dham region has also transformed the mountain scenery, much to the delight of pilgrims visiting the shrines. The clearing weather following the rain has improved views across the region’s hill destinations.
While Nainital and Mussoorie remain better-known hill stations, Pauri’s broad Himalayan skyline is a major part of its appeal. On clear days, visitors can see a long stretch of the mountain ranges from the town itself.
Pauri is accessible by air, rail and road. The nearest airport, Jolly Grant near Dehradun, is approximately 155 km away, with onward travel by road. Rail passengers can travel to Kotdwar, around 110 km from Pauri and continue by bus or taxi. Haridwar and Rishikesh railway stations also offer onward road connections.
The town has road links with Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kotdwar and Delhi. Uttarakhand Roadways and Garhwal Motor Owners Union buses, taxis and shared taxis provide transport options for visitors.
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