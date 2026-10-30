ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Villagers Risk Lives Crossing Damaged Bridge, Video Of Woman Toiling With Baby Tied To Back Goes Viral

Woman crossing the broken bridge with baby at back ( Villagers )

Pauri: For nearly a decade, residents of Thalisain region in Uttarakhand's Pauri district have been risking their lives daily while crossing over the remnants of a broken bridge. Despite repeated requests for bridge reconstruction, nothing has been done to improve the situation.

The matter surfaced after a video showing a woman carefully balancing over the damaged bridge while carrying a baby strapped to her back went viral on social media, raising questions over the tall claims of development in the hills. The woman is seen carefully balancing on narrow beams above the water as she moves ahead.

The Sagudi Bridge, located between Doriya and Kainyur villages, over Masanngdi River collapsed in 2016 but has never been rebuilt. Due to the lack of a bridge, around 400 families of the area are compelled to take a grueling five-kilometer detour. To avoid the extra commutation, they brave the hazardous broken bridge. During the monsoon when water level in the river rises, it becomes impossible for people to cross the damaged bridge. In other months, many people opt for the risky journey to save time. The worse sufferers are the school and college students, and those travelling to Thalisain market for daily necessities. Students of the Government Inter College and the Degree College in Thalisain are forced to cover an additional distance to reach their educational institutions. Vijay Bisht, Congress Thalisain block president said, "Ever since the bridge collapsed in 2016, local residents have been demanding its reconstruction. Several protests have also been staged over this issue. The local administration had promised to prepare a detailed project report but the bridge has still not been built."