Uttarakhand Villagers Risk Lives Crossing Damaged Bridge, Video Of Woman Toiling With Baby Tied To Back Goes Viral
Since the bridge collapsed in 2016, villagers have to either risk their lives by crossing the broken structure or take a five-kilometre detour.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Pauri: For nearly a decade, residents of Thalisain region in Uttarakhand's Pauri district have been risking their lives daily while crossing over the remnants of a broken bridge. Despite repeated requests for bridge reconstruction, nothing has been done to improve the situation.
The matter surfaced after a video showing a woman carefully balancing over the damaged bridge while carrying a baby strapped to her back went viral on social media, raising questions over the tall claims of development in the hills. The woman is seen carefully balancing on narrow beams above the water as she moves ahead.
The Sagudi Bridge, located between Doriya and Kainyur villages, over Masanngdi River collapsed in 2016 but has never been rebuilt. Due to the lack of a bridge, around 400 families of the area are compelled to take a grueling five-kilometer detour. To avoid the extra commutation, they brave the hazardous broken bridge.
During the monsoon when water level in the river rises, it becomes impossible for people to cross the damaged bridge. In other months, many people opt for the risky journey to save time.
The worse sufferers are the school and college students, and those travelling to Thalisain market for daily necessities. Students of the Government Inter College and the Degree College in Thalisain are forced to cover an additional distance to reach their educational institutions.
Vijay Bisht, Congress Thalisain block president said, "Ever since the bridge collapsed in 2016, local residents have been demanding its reconstruction. Several protests have also been staged over this issue. The local administration had promised to prepare a detailed project report but the bridge has still not been built."
Bisht further said that hundreds of families in the area are facing significant hardship due to the absence of the bridge and warned that if the administration does not take concrete action soon, a vigorous protest will be launched in the interest of the villagers.
Rajkumar, president of the Ex-Servicemen Cell, expressed his displeasure over the failure to rebuild the bridge, describing the situation as unfortunate. "Even after the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, the development that should have taken place in rural areas remains invisible in many parts. A vital bridge in our region collapsed nearly a decade ago, yet it has still not been reconstructed. Everyone is bearing the brunt of this," Rajkumar said.
Villagers said they have been waiting for nearly a decade but have not got anything other than assurances.
"The reconstruction of the bridge has become absolutely essential, especially to ensure the safety of students and the elderly. Since 2016, governments have changed but nothing has been done to reconstruct the bridge. I would again request the government to do the needful," Amar Singh, a local said.
Another resident, Vijay, said commutation has remained difficult for the last one decade and it was only after a video surfaced that people are talking about this problem. "When the bridge collapsed in 2016, a proposal of Rs 28 lakh for bridge reconstruction was prepared by the then administration but nothing has been done. In monsoons, people have to take an alternative 21-km road," Vijay complained.