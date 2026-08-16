Paucity Of Ventilator Operators Hamper Public Health Services In Bathinda and Ludhiana
Machinery worth crores of rupees is lying unused in government hospitals of Punjab because of paucity of healthcare professionals and operators.
Published : August 16, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Bathinda/Ludhiana: Amidst tall claims on provision of health facilities, machinery worth crores of rupees is lying unused in government hospitals of Punjab because of paucity of health professionals and operators.
The 200-bed Government Hospital in Bathinda has become a referral centre because it has only two ventilators that are at times operated by nurses. "The government has provided ventilator facilities but there is a shortage of staff to operate them. The district is very large, and a lot of accidents are reported. When we take someone in a serious condition to the hospital, the patient is often referred to a higher institution with better facilities. The government should post adequate staff so that the people do not face such problems,” said social workers Jagga Singh and Vicky of Sahara Jan Sewa.
They disclosed that they take three to four accident victims to government hospitals every day but face issues pertaining to life support systems, transportation to better institutions when patients are referred and lack of staff at the government facilities.
Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bathinda said, "I took a relative to a government hospital in an emergency, but he was referred to a private hospital due to the lack of ventilator facilities. The government is making big claims about health facilities but in many districts of Punjab there is no such facility in government hospitals. Most of the ventilators are lying idle due to lack of operators. The government should recruit staff to operate ventilators on a large scale."
Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon at Bathinda, Dr. Tapinder, Jot disclosed, "A three-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up in the District Hospital and two ventilators are working. There are five ventilators in Bathinda and another three in the Government Hospital at Talwandi Sabo where there is no ICU. There is a huge shortage of staff to operate these ventilators for which a letter has been sent to the government. In emergency situations, these ventilators are operated by staff nurses and many doctors also help in operating them."
An attendant of a patient pointed out that people are compelled to take the patients to private hospitals in such a scenario.
Doctors make decisions regarding use of ventilators based on a patient's respiratory rate, oxygen saturation, blood test, consciousness and lung condition. Operating a ventilator in the ICU requires a nurse who can continuously care for the patient along with health professionals who can monitor the ventilator settings and patient treatment along with respiratory care.
During the Covid-19 crisis, arrangements were made to provide ventilator services in the government hospitals of Punjab along with basic health facilities. During that time 33 ventilators were provided for Ludhiana district. Sources said that out of these, only eight are fully operational for adult patients and four in a children’s ICU at present.
Ludhiana’s Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Rohit Rampal said, "The ICU does not run only with machines, it also runs with staff. This is a complex matter."
He further said, "We are continuously making efforts to increase the ventilator capacity in the coming time. It is not enough to just make a ward for the ventilator as an operator is also required along with doctors to monitor it regularly. Efforts are being made to increase the capacity to 18 functional ventilators by next month. A proposal has also been prepared in this regard."
Also Read:
India Has Undertaken Transformative Reforms To Strengthen Its Healthcare System: Nadda