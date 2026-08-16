ETV Bharat / state

Paucity Of Ventilator Operators Hamper Public Health Services In Bathinda and Ludhiana

Bathinda/Ludhiana: Amidst tall claims on provision of health facilities, machinery worth crores of rupees is lying unused in government hospitals of Punjab because of paucity of health professionals and operators.

The 200-bed Government Hospital in Bathinda has become a referral centre because it has only two ventilators that are at times operated by nurses. "The government has provided ventilator facilities but there is a shortage of staff to operate them. The district is very large, and a lot of accidents are reported. When we take someone in a serious condition to the hospital, the patient is often referred to a higher institution with better facilities. The government should post adequate staff so that the people do not face such problems,” said social workers Jagga Singh and Vicky of Sahara Jan Sewa.

They disclosed that they take three to four accident victims to government hospitals every day but face issues pertaining to life support systems, transportation to better institutions when patients are referred and lack of staff at the government facilities.

Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Bathinda said, "I took a relative to a government hospital in an emergency, but he was referred to a private hospital due to the lack of ventilator facilities. The government is making big claims about health facilities but in many districts of Punjab there is no such facility in government hospitals. Most of the ventilators are lying idle due to lack of operators. The government should recruit staff to operate ventilators on a large scale."

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon at Bathinda, Dr. Tapinder, Jot disclosed, "A three-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been set up in the District Hospital and two ventilators are working. There are five ventilators in Bathinda and another three in the Government Hospital at Talwandi Sabo where there is no ICU. There is a huge shortage of staff to operate these ventilators for which a letter has been sent to the government. In emergency situations, these ventilators are operated by staff nurses and many doctors also help in operating them."

An attendant of a patient pointed out that people are compelled to take the patients to private hospitals in such a scenario.