Patwari Beaten Up For Refusing To Falsify Report

Chamba: A shocking incident has come to light in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. In Sillaghat, a man brutally beat up a patwari (land record officer) for refusing to accept a bribe. The patwari sustained serious injuries in the assault. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police have launched an investigation.

According to the police, a man was pressuring the patwari, Mukesh Kumar, to prepare a false report and tried to bribe him. When Kumar refused to accept the bribe, the accused brutally beat him up, causing him significant injuries. Mukesh Kumar has been serving in Sillaghat for the past year and a half, and in this incident, he sustained several injuries, and his clothes were also torn. After the incident, he filed a complaint at the police station.

Mukesh Kumar said, "A man came to the office regarding a water channel (gharat kuhal) and asked me to prepare a report in his favour. When I refused, the man threw money on my table and said, 'Make a video of this.' His accomplices grabbed my arm and started pulling me forcefully, but I somehow managed to escape and save my life."