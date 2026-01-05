Patwari Beaten Up For Refusing To Falsify Report
The land official was assaulted in his office for rejecting a bribe and refusing to make a fake report.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Chamba: A shocking incident has come to light in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. In Sillaghat, a man brutally beat up a patwari (land record officer) for refusing to accept a bribe. The patwari sustained serious injuries in the assault. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police have launched an investigation.
According to the police, a man was pressuring the patwari, Mukesh Kumar, to prepare a false report and tried to bribe him. When Kumar refused to accept the bribe, the accused brutally beat him up, causing him significant injuries. Mukesh Kumar has been serving in Sillaghat for the past year and a half, and in this incident, he sustained several injuries, and his clothes were also torn. After the incident, he filed a complaint at the police station.
Mukesh Kumar said, "A man came to the office regarding a water channel (gharat kuhal) and asked me to prepare a report in his favour. When I refused, the man threw money on my table and said, 'Make a video of this.' His accomplices grabbed my arm and started pulling me forcefully, but I somehow managed to escape and save my life."
Meanwhile, SP Chamba Vijay Kumar Saklani said, "A case has been registered against the individual in question. The police are conducting an investigation into the matter, and both parties will be given an opportunity to present their side of the story."
Regarding the assault on Kumar, Praveen Kumar Mehta, president of the Employees' Union, Chamba, has demanded that the police take action against the accused so that employees can work safely in their offices.