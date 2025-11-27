ETV Bharat / state

Patriotism And Women Power: Visakhapatnam Group To Knit 50,000 Crochet Tricolours By August 15, 2026

Suribhatla Madhavi, a prolific knitter and crocheter, makes various large-scale crochet products every year through her group, Mahila Manovikas. She has already set Guinness World Records eight times for many types of large-scale crochet items. She also offers online crochet training to people within the country and abroad.

Visakhapatnam: With passion for the country and respect for the Prime Minister's call to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, a group of women from Visakhapatnam has taken the lead to knit 50,000 crochet national flags by August 15, 2026.

Currently, the organisation has around 300 women, all of whom are presently engaged in crocheting Tricolours. Once ready, these national flags will be distributed to schools, colleges, government offices and people from different sections of the society. So far, 25,000 flags have been prepared.

"The inspiration behind our initiative is 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. We have undertaken this project with the intention of supporting indigenous products and promoting handicrafts. We are also aiming for another record with the 50,000 crochet flags," said Madhavi, founder of Mahila Manovikas.

She said an additional 100 women will join the organisation very soon. "After the flags are ready, a special exhibition will be organised and then distribution process will be started. We have set up a target to complete this by the Independence Day next year," Madhavi added.