ETV Bharat / state

Patnaik Writes To Odisha MPs, Seeks Decoupling Of Women's Reservation Bill From Delimitation Process

Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed to all MPs from Odisha to jointly fight for the protection of the state's political and economic interests, which he said are under "threat" due to the Delimitation Bill. Though Patnaik supported the Women's Reservation Bill, he called upon the state MPs to oppose the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in its original form.

"The current 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, as proposed, raises serious concerns that go beyond its stated objective," Patnaik said in a letter to all MPs of the state.

Apart from BJD's six Rajya Sabha MPs, Patnaik has sent the letters to 23 MPs of the BJP (20 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha) and one each of Congress and an Independent.

"I write to you not only as the president of the BJD, but as a fellow Odia deeply committed to safeguarding the long-term interests, dignity, and equitable representation of our beloved state, Odisha. The same is seriously likely to be undermined if the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament," Patnaik noted in the letter.

"I urge you - irrespective of party affiliation - to carefully consider the broader implications of this (131) Amendment. It is imperative that we seek clarity, safeguards, and, if necessary, a decoupling of women's reservation from the delimitation process," Patnaik said.

In a three-page letter to Odisha MPs, Patnaik urged lawmakers to raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament. He said that it is the duty of all MPs to ensure Odisha's Lok Sabha share is not adversely affected due to the delimitation process.

Odisha presently has 21 Lok Sabha seats (about 3.9% of 543). However, under a proposed expansion to around 850 seats, its tally may rise to 29, but its proportional share could fall to 3.4 per cent, a relative decline of nearly 15 per cent, he said, adding that a 0.5 per cent share loss is a huge given the state's minuscule 3.9 per cent representation in Parliament.

"It steals the political representation future of the people of Odisha. We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted for you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament," the five-time former chief minister said.