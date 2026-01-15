ETV Bharat / state

Naveen Patnaik Suspends Two BJD MLAs For 'Anti-Party Activities'

The two MLAs, Aravind Mohapatra of Patkura seat in Kendrapara district and Sanatan Mahakud of Champua constituency, were suspended from Biju Janata Dal on Thursday.

File photo of Naveen Patnaik (ANI)
By PTI

Published : January 15, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended two party MLAs on the charge of “anti-party activities,” an official order said here.

The two are Aravind Mohapatra of Patkura seat in Kendrapara district and Sanatan Mahakud of Champua constituency in Kenojhar district. They are "hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities,” the office order signed by Patnaik said.

The opposition party also sent the suspension order to the Assembly Speaker. The BJD has 50 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

