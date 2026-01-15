ETV Bharat / state

Naveen Patnaik Suspends Two BJD MLAs For 'Anti-Party Activities'

Bhubaneswar: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday suspended two party MLAs on the charge of “anti-party activities,” an official order said here.

The two are Aravind Mohapatra of Patkura seat in Kendrapara district and Sanatan Mahakud of Champua constituency in Kenojhar district. They are "hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities,” the office order signed by Patnaik said.