Patna Youth Found Dead In Private Medical College Hostel In West Bengal
Youth's father said his son didn't pick up the phone so he called his friends, who broke open the bathroom door and found him unconscious.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Durgapur: A 22-year-old MBBS student was found dead in the hostel of a private medical college in Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said. Preliminary probe suggests, poor results in the examinations drove him to end his life, police said.
The incident was revealed after his friends broke open the bathroom door and informed the hostel management, who in turn reported the matter to the police. Body of the student, Lavanya Pratap, was recovered from the bathroom, police said. Pratap was a first-year student and hailed from Patna.
According to police, the body has been sent for post-mortem and an unnatural death case has been registered at Durgapur police station.
Pratap's father, Anil Kumar, said, “When my son did not answer my calls, I contacted his friends. They broke open the door and found him unconscious.” He alleged that the college administration did not inform the family or communicate with them immediately after the incident.
ACP Durgapur Subir Roy said, "A complaint of unnatural death has been filed. The body of the youth has been sent to Durgapur Sub-District Hospital for autopsy. Durgapur police station has launched an investigation and questioning his friends, classmates and family members."
Family members said Pratap was under stress after performing poorly in the practical examination and had applied for re-evaluation. Police said they are treating the case as suspected suicide and the exact cause of death will be determined after receiving the post-mortem report.
Sources said the college administration had informed police via email.
