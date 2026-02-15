ETV Bharat / state

Patna Youth Found Dead In Private Medical College Hostel In West Bengal

Durgapur: A 22-year-old MBBS student was found dead in the hostel of a private medical college in Durgapur in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Saturday, police said. Preliminary probe suggests, poor results in the examinations drove him to end his life, police said.

The incident was revealed after his friends broke open the bathroom door and informed the hostel management, who in turn reported the matter to the police. Body of the student, Lavanya Pratap, was recovered from the bathroom, police said. Pratap was a first-year student and hailed from Patna.

According to police, the body has been sent for post-mortem and an unnatural death case has been registered at Durgapur police station.

Pratap's father, Anil Kumar, said, “When my son did not answer my calls, I contacted his friends. They broke open the door and found him unconscious.” He alleged that the college administration did not inform the family or communicate with them immediately after the incident.