ETV Bharat / state

Patna Student Protest: Over 40 Detained, FIRs Against 500 Unidentified Agitators For Vandalism

An injured police official is being taken away from the protest site. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: More than 40 agitators have been detained while several FIRs have been registered at the Kotwali, Sachivalaya, and Gandhi Maidan police stations in Patna against approximately 500 unidentified agitators for vandalism and the disruption of law and order during a massive student protest over the NEET paper leaks on Wednesday.

Among those detained is Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) president Sushant Shekhar, who was picked up from his residence around 2 am on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the police are in the process of identifying the accused using CCTV footage, local videos, and clips on social media. "Protesters are being identified based on CCTV footage and videos shared on social media. Once identified, they will all be arrested," he added.

Rapid raids are being conducted at several identified locations, such as Boring Road, Kadamkuan, Gandhi Maidan, Buddha Colony, and Bahadurpur, to apprehend the accused. Simultaneously, the cyber wing is thoroughly investigating the accounts of YouTubers and social media content creators to uncover the conspiracy behind the protest, the SSP said.