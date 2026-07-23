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Patna Student Protest: Over 40 Detained, FIRs Against 500 Unidentified Agitators For Vandalism

SSP Kartikeya Sharma said the police are in the process of identifying more such people from CCTV footage, local videos, and clips on social media.

An injured police official is being taken away from the protest site.
An injured police official is being taken away from the protest site. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:02 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Patna: More than 40 agitators have been detained while several FIRs have been registered at the Kotwali, Sachivalaya, and Gandhi Maidan police stations in Patna against approximately 500 unidentified agitators for vandalism and the disruption of law and order during a massive student protest over the NEET paper leaks on Wednesday.

Among those detained is Patna University Students' Union (PUSU) president Sushant Shekhar, who was picked up from his residence around 2 am on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the police are in the process of identifying the accused using CCTV footage, local videos, and clips on social media. "Protesters are being identified based on CCTV footage and videos shared on social media. Once identified, they will all be arrested," he added.

Rapid raids are being conducted at several identified locations, such as Boring Road, Kadamkuan, Gandhi Maidan, Buddha Colony, and Bahadurpur, to apprehend the accused. Simultaneously, the cyber wing is thoroughly investigating the accounts of YouTubers and social media content creators to uncover the conspiracy behind the protest, the SSP said.

An agitator torches a police vehicle during the protest.
An agitator torches a police vehicle during the protest. (ETV Bharat)

The agitators allegedly breached security barricades, and the protest subsequently turned violent, with heavy stone-pelting reported in key areas like Dakbungalow Crossing and Bailey Road. The protesters moved through various parts of the city for nearly six hours, constantly evading security personnel.

Vehicles of the Patna IG's escort, city magistrate Sanjay Kumar, and several police stations were torched. Agitators even tried to overturn the vehicle of Bhagalpur BJP MLA Rohit Pandey and smashed the windows of vehicles BJP MLA Vinay Bihari and party leader Ajay Singh were in.

Following the violence, the state government ordered all police superintendents to remain vigilant, apprehending that students in other districts might also follow similar demonstrations, mirroring the events in Patna. Security arrangements have been beefed up and patrolling intensified throughout the state.

SSP said the situation in Patna is under control, though police forces remain on high alert as a precautionary measure.

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  2. LIVE Delhi NEET Protest Live | Fast-track Courts For Paper Leaks Like Band-aid On Fracture: CJP Responds To PM Modi

TAGGED:

BIHAR POLICE
PATNA SSP
NEET PAPER LEAKS
VANDALISM
PATNA STUDENT PROTEST

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