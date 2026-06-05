ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Khan Sir Over Firing Outside His Coaching Centre In Bihar's Patna

Patna: Bihar educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan popularly known as Khan Sir has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act days after his two security guards allegedly told police that he ordered them to open fire during violence outside his coaching institute in Patna on June 2.

The case comes days after Khan claimed that eight to 10 rounds of gunfire were fired outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur area.

Speaking to the media, SSP Kartikeya Sharma said the weapons used in the firing have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. "The individuals seen firing in the video have been arrested. Further investigation and evidence will be followed by action", he said. The SSP refused to answer a question on whether Khan will be arrested.

"Action will be taken based on whatever evidence comes to light," Sharma said. The latest FIR in the case invokes Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act against two guards, Khan and other unidentified associates for allegedly firing and creating fear and panic among the public.