FIR Against Khan Sir Over Firing Outside His Coaching Centre In Bihar's Patna
SSP Kartikeya Sharma said the weapons used in the firing have been sent to the FSL for examination. He refused to comment on Khan's arrest.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Patna: Bihar educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan popularly known as Khan Sir has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act days after his two security guards allegedly told police that he ordered them to open fire during violence outside his coaching institute in Patna on June 2.
The case comes days after Khan claimed that eight to 10 rounds of gunfire were fired outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur area.
Speaking to the media, SSP Kartikeya Sharma said the weapons used in the firing have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination. "The individuals seen firing in the video have been arrested. Further investigation and evidence will be followed by action", he said. The SSP refused to answer a question on whether Khan will be arrested.
"Action will be taken based on whatever evidence comes to light," Sharma said. The latest FIR in the case invokes Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act against two guards, Khan and other unidentified associates for allegedly firing and creating fear and panic among the public.
The FIR follows statements by his two arrested security guards — Pradeep Kumar from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, and Talebar Singh, from Kasganj district — who allegedly told police that Khan and some associates asked them to fire at a crowd gathered outside following violence and vandalism outside the coaching centre on June 2. Khan eventually blamed the violence and vandalism on his business rivals.
Meanwhile, Khan's students have been defending him. One of them said, "Khan Sir is being framed."
On June 2, an incident of violence and firing outside Khan's institute was reported. On June 3, three people, including Gyan Bindu Coaching Center director Roshan Anand, were arrested. The next day, a video of the shooting was released by a spokesperson for Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre.
That same evening, students of Gyan Bindu protested demanding Khan's arrest. On the same day, SI Anand Kumar of Kadamkuan police station arrived at Khan's coaching center and, after verifying the video and took Pradeep and Talebar to the police station. Based on the bodyguards' interrogation, an FIR was filed against three people, including Khan.
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