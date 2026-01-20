ETV Bharat / state

Behind Mudslinging Over Death Of A Girl Preparing For NEET In Patna, Shadow Of Sexual Assault, Cover-Up?

By Brijam Pandey

Patna: The death of a girl student, who was preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination, at the Shambhu Girls' Hostel in Patna has put the entire state administration under scrutiny, after questions were raised over the hospital report and police statements. From ordinary citizens to politicians, everyone is outraged, with a steady trickle of revelations surfacing regularly on social media.

The Incident

The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was staying at the hostel in Patna for NEET tuition classes. She had arrived from her home to the hostel in Patna on January 5, and was found unconscious in her room on January 6. She died on January 11 while undergoing treatment.

Initially, the police suspected a sleeping pill overdose, but the post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, scratches, and severe trauma to the private areas, raising the possibility of rape. The post-mortem further said the injury marks appeared to have been sustained during a struggle. The report further stated the student was menstruating, which could affect some aspects of the investigation, before foregrounding the “possibility of rape”.

Following these revelations, the police have changed the direction of their probe. But they are yet to find any concrete evidence.

So, what exactly happened at the hostel on the night of January 5?

Three Theories Behind The Death

With three parallel theories, the police and the SIT (Special Investigation Team) have now converged on a single point, which in forensic terms is called the PO (Place of Occurrence), ie., the crime scene. There are many questions surrounding the death. Was it a suicide, or was there a larger conspiracy?

First Theory: Jehanabad is only 45 km from Patna. The police are thoroughly investigating the student's mental state when she arrived from Jehanabad. Did anything untoward happen to her during the journey? What happened on the way is yet to be revealed, but is deemed crucial to the probe.

Second Theory: Where did she go and whom did she meet after arriving in Patna and before going to the hostel? CCTV footage and mobile location data are being examined. However, CCTV footage has not yet been made public. The police have stated that in the hostel's CCTV footage, the student appeared "normal".

Third Theory: Did something wrong happen to the student at the hostel? The hostel owner has been arrested. According to latest reports, police have also detained three people for questioning. Will the SIT probe reveal what happened to the student from the night of the 5th to that of the 6th? Why was she found unconscious in her room?

A Timeline Of Events

January 6: According to the family, when the student was found unconscious under suspicious circumstances at the hostel, the hostel authorities immediately admitted her to a private hospital, though they were informed much later. When they reached Patna, the hostel authorities gave them conflicting accounts. The father alleges that the hostel's CCTV footage was deliberately deleted "to prevent the truth from coming out". He also alleged that sleeping pills were placed in the room to make it look like a suicide.

Meanwhile, the victim's uncle alleged that the hostel owner tried to hush up the matter by offering money. The hospital doctor had also stated that the student's condition was critical, and that there were injury marks on her body and head. A relative of the victim said, "When she was admitted to Prabhat Memorial Hospital, her condition was critical. She was unable to speak and there was no movement in her body. A junior doctor at the hospital said he suspected foul play after seeing the injuries on her body and head."

January 11: After fighting for her life in hospital for 5 days, the student succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her father filed a complaint at the Chitragupta Nagar police station, alleging murder and rape, based on which, a case was registered. The family alleged there were several injury marks on the student's body, which indicates she was subjected to violence.

In their preliminary statement, doctors at the hospital denied sexual assault, even though the police's stance was different. ASP (Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said even though they couldn't confirm sexual assault in their initial probe, they couldn't completely rule it out, which is why a videographed post-mortem was conducted at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), after a medical board was formed.

Police also said the victim's January 8 urine report showed signs of an overdose of sleeping pills. Additionally, the mobile phone's search history showed searches related to the effects of sleeping pills and suicide on December 24 and January 5. This raises the suspicion that she was depressed. However, police have clarified that this is only one aspect of their probe, and that it would be premature to draw any conclusions.

"The scratches and injury marks found on the student's shoulder and other body parts are also under probe. The hostel owner, manager, and other staff have been questioned. The police will not act on emotions but on the basis of evidence," said Abhinav Kumar, ASP (Sadar).

January 12: After the victim passed away, outraged family members protested with her body at the city's Kargil Chowk. A large crowd gathered, raising tension, at which, the police erected barricades and deployed personnel from four more police stations — Gandhi Maidan, Kadamkuan, Jakkanpur, and Peerbahore — at the spot. When the situation worsened, they resorted to "mild force" to disperse the protesters.

Considering the family's protest and allegations, another medical board was formed at PMCH, and a fresh post-mortem conducted. But with the family not satisfied with the findings of this report, it was sent to AIIMS Delhi for further study. Although the initial report did mention "coercion", whether or not it constituted sexual harassment is still under investigation. The AIIMS Delhi report is expected to throw light on this.