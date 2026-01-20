Behind Mudslinging Over Death Of A Girl Preparing For NEET In Patna, Shadow Of Sexual Assault, Cover-Up?
The student's death at Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna is getting more complicated, as phone records, CCTV footage, medical reports reveal conflicting information.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
By Brijam Pandey
Patna: The death of a girl student, who was preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination, at the Shambhu Girls' Hostel in Patna has put the entire state administration under scrutiny, after questions were raised over the hospital report and police statements. From ordinary citizens to politicians, everyone is outraged, with a steady trickle of revelations surfacing regularly on social media.
The Incident
The deceased, a resident of Jehanabad district, was staying at the hostel in Patna for NEET tuition classes. She had arrived from her home to the hostel in Patna on January 5, and was found unconscious in her room on January 6. She died on January 11 while undergoing treatment.
Initially, the police suspected a sleeping pill overdose, but the post-mortem revealed multiple injuries, scratches, and severe trauma to the private areas, raising the possibility of rape. The post-mortem further said the injury marks appeared to have been sustained during a struggle. The report further stated the student was menstruating, which could affect some aspects of the investigation, before foregrounding the “possibility of rape”.
Following these revelations, the police have changed the direction of their probe. But they are yet to find any concrete evidence.
So, what exactly happened at the hostel on the night of January 5?
Three Theories Behind The Death
With three parallel theories, the police and the SIT (Special Investigation Team) have now converged on a single point, which in forensic terms is called the PO (Place of Occurrence), ie., the crime scene. There are many questions surrounding the death. Was it a suicide, or was there a larger conspiracy?
First Theory: Jehanabad is only 45 km from Patna. The police are thoroughly investigating the student's mental state when she arrived from Jehanabad. Did anything untoward happen to her during the journey? What happened on the way is yet to be revealed, but is deemed crucial to the probe.
Second Theory: Where did she go and whom did she meet after arriving in Patna and before going to the hostel? CCTV footage and mobile location data are being examined. However, CCTV footage has not yet been made public. The police have stated that in the hostel's CCTV footage, the student appeared "normal".
Third Theory: Did something wrong happen to the student at the hostel? The hostel owner has been arrested. According to latest reports, police have also detained three people for questioning. Will the SIT probe reveal what happened to the student from the night of the 5th to that of the 6th? Why was she found unconscious in her room?
A Timeline Of Events
January 6: According to the family, when the student was found unconscious under suspicious circumstances at the hostel, the hostel authorities immediately admitted her to a private hospital, though they were informed much later. When they reached Patna, the hostel authorities gave them conflicting accounts. The father alleges that the hostel's CCTV footage was deliberately deleted "to prevent the truth from coming out". He also alleged that sleeping pills were placed in the room to make it look like a suicide.
Meanwhile, the victim's uncle alleged that the hostel owner tried to hush up the matter by offering money. The hospital doctor had also stated that the student's condition was critical, and that there were injury marks on her body and head. A relative of the victim said, "When she was admitted to Prabhat Memorial Hospital, her condition was critical. She was unable to speak and there was no movement in her body. A junior doctor at the hospital said he suspected foul play after seeing the injuries on her body and head."
January 11: After fighting for her life in hospital for 5 days, the student succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her father filed a complaint at the Chitragupta Nagar police station, alleging murder and rape, based on which, a case was registered. The family alleged there were several injury marks on the student's body, which indicates she was subjected to violence.
In their preliminary statement, doctors at the hospital denied sexual assault, even though the police's stance was different. ASP (Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said even though they couldn't confirm sexual assault in their initial probe, they couldn't completely rule it out, which is why a videographed post-mortem was conducted at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), after a medical board was formed.
Police also said the victim's January 8 urine report showed signs of an overdose of sleeping pills. Additionally, the mobile phone's search history showed searches related to the effects of sleeping pills and suicide on December 24 and January 5. This raises the suspicion that she was depressed. However, police have clarified that this is only one aspect of their probe, and that it would be premature to draw any conclusions.
"The scratches and injury marks found on the student's shoulder and other body parts are also under probe. The hostel owner, manager, and other staff have been questioned. The police will not act on emotions but on the basis of evidence," said Abhinav Kumar, ASP (Sadar).
January 12: After the victim passed away, outraged family members protested with her body at the city's Kargil Chowk. A large crowd gathered, raising tension, at which, the police erected barricades and deployed personnel from four more police stations — Gandhi Maidan, Kadamkuan, Jakkanpur, and Peerbahore — at the spot. When the situation worsened, they resorted to "mild force" to disperse the protesters.
Considering the family's protest and allegations, another medical board was formed at PMCH, and a fresh post-mortem conducted. But with the family not satisfied with the findings of this report, it was sent to AIIMS Delhi for further study. Although the initial report did mention "coercion", whether or not it constituted sexual harassment is still under investigation. The AIIMS Delhi report is expected to throw light on this.
January 15: Based on the post-mortem report, the police arrested the girls' hostel owner Manish Kumar on charges of negligence, and said that the possibility of rape could not be ruled out. They also said further action would be taken on the basis of the AIIMS Delhi report on the post-mortem, and other technical evidence.
January 16: Bihar Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary took cognisance and told the Bihar DGP to form a SIT, which includes City SP (East) Parichay Kumar, along with a female DSP, a female inspector, a male inspector, a sub-inspector, an ASI, and a constable.
January 17: ADG Amit Kumar Jain, Range IG Jitendra Rana, and the entire SIT team, including Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, inspected the hostel, collected evidence, and sealed the room. Sharma said according to police records, she had gone to her home in Jehanabad on December 26, and returned on January 5, and that CCTV footage from the station to the hostel does not show any incidence of sexual assault.
He said, "The camera outside the hostel room shows no signs of forced entry or coercion. It shows the warden coming over to ask her if she wanted to eat. The girl's movements appear normal. There is a video of the door being broken down after the incident. We are also awaiting forensic and AIIMS reports."
He also said they can show the CCTV recordings, phone records, doctor's reports, or any other evidence the family wants to see. But none of it can be made public, because it involves a minor under 18 years of age.
January 18: A Patna Police SIT reached the student's ancestral home in Jehanabad, stayed in the village for about four hours, and recorded statements from more than a dozen people, including family members. The family told them that the last cellphone conversation with the victim had taken place at 9 om on January 5.
January 19: Bihar Deputy CM and Home Minister Samrat Choudhary said they have formed an SIT, whose work is being monitored by the Patna IG, with the Bihar DGP overseeing the entire case. He added that the ADG had also reviewed the case and given the police a free hand.
Outrage, Protests, Political Reaction
Academicians React: The incident has sparked outrage among academics, politicians, and the general public. Alakh Pandey, the founder of edtech major Physics Wallah, raised several questions about it, demanding that the government and police take swift action.
He asked, "Why isn't the administration sensitive in cases involving girls? Why isn't action taken immediately, as soon as such cases come to light? Why was the SIT formed only after the public outcry?" adding, "Immediate action must be taken in such cases. Rules will have to be made so that our daughters are safe. Only then will the girls of the country progress, study, and get jobs."
Pandey further said in India, women's safety is only discussed in Parliament, while on the ground, it takes 10 days to form a SIT.
Civil Society Alerts Human Rights Commissions: Senior human rights advocate and Muzaffarpur resident S K Jha, who has filed separate petitions with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in the case, said, "Prima facie, this case points to a serious criminal act. At the initial stage, attempts were made to suppress the truth and portray it as a suicide."
He alleged that at any stage of the probe, negligence or attempt to conceal the truth constitutes a punishable offense, adding that in a civilised society, the safety of daughters should be the highest priority. He demanded a high-level probe supervised by a retired HRC judge, saying he has also sent letters to the chief justices of the Supreme Court and the Patna High Court.
Congress Protests: During a protest in Patna on Monday, Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru said, "Such incidents are happening because the Bihar government has failed to provide security to our daughters." Congress leaders also raised slogans against the government.
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Blames Government: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also commented on the incident, saying that the corrupt and dysfunctional double-engine NDA government has become a tool for oppressors, corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. He added that the Nitish government in Bihar, "which came to power through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities against minor girls, female students, daughters, and women".
"Because these atrocities are being committed with the support of those in power, officials are remaining silent, pretending to be virtuous while doing nothing," said the RJD leader.
The RJD leader mentioned several such incidents to allege government complicity, including the gang rape and murder of a widow in Madhepura, the gang rape and murder of a 4-year-old minor girl in Khagaria, and this incident, alleging that the ruling party has enabled a subsequent cover-up, which "reveals the ruthlessness, cruelty, and inhumane nature of the government".
Ministers Respond: With the matter escalating fast, Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary jumped in to the government's defence, saying, "The opposition is creating an uproar by misleading people, as it is seeking "mileage". The police are investigating the matter. Have faith in our SSP, IG, SIT team and our government."
Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "The Congress is finished. They are protesting to stay in the limelight." Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who is from the state, said it is not yet clear if the girl had been raped, although the police report doesn't rule out the possibility. He added, "This is a heinous crime. A SIT has been formed. The CBI has taken over. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."
Why The 'Delay In Action'?
Regarding the delay in taking action, Manjhi said all investigations take time, adding, "If something is done in haste, an innocent person might be punished, which would raise further questions. If there are any problems, I will personally speak to the Union Home Ministry."
