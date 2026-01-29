Reality Check: Patna’s One-Room Government School Mirrors How Education System In Bihar Fails Children
A government middle school in Patna runs Classes 1 to 8 in one room, exposing a stark gap between Bihar’s education claims and ground reality.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: Even as the Bihar government keeps blowing its own trumpet over smart classrooms, new buildings and improved learning outcomes, a government middle school in the heart of the state capital speaks of a starkly contrasting story. During a reality check, the ETV Bharat team reached Bhanwar Pokhar near Khetan Market, where the Hindi Balak Madhya Vidyalaya functions entirely out of a single room. Here students from Classes 1 to 8 learn under one roof, quite literally, sans any facility.
Located in Bankipur, one of Patna’s busiest localities, the school functions under trying conditions, that defy basic norms of schooling. Eight classes have over 80 children, where six teachers teach - all in one classroom. There is no segregation by class, no subject-wise classrooms and no space for structured learning.
Benches are provided as per availability. The first graders occupy the front rows, while students from Classes 2 to 8 are scattered across the same room, often sharing benches with children from other grades. Teachers too have to stand beside clusters of students, attempting to teach different syllabi simultaneously. Imagine the clutter and clatter!
School records state that more than 81 children are enrolled from Classes 1 to 8. Toddlers like Shahzadi Parveen, a Class 1 student, do not understand the chaos inside the classroom. She says she comes to school every day and studies as taught by her teachers. Virat, a Class 2 student, too is young enough not to understand how classes usually take place in normal schools. "I have learnt a lot in the past year," he says grinning.
But as children grow older, the cracks in the system start showing up.
For mid-day meal. the same classroom turns into a dining space. “We eat mid-day meals in this very room because there is hardly any proper place elsewhere in the school,” says Khushi Kumari, a Class 4 student.
Raj, another student from the same class, admits studying gets difficult many times. “If there were separate classes, it would have been easier for us.” Kishan, a Class 6 student, is more blunt when he says, “All students are made to sit in the same class, which makes studying difficult. Where does this happen? Separate rooms would have helped us learn better.”
Similarly Rajneesh, a Class 6 student, says multiple classes running simultaneously create constant distractions and also lead to noise.
Students and parents too feel infrastructure is a big dampener though they understand that bad condition of the school has been the reason why more children are not enrolling.
The burden weighs heavier on teachers. Rustam Kumar, one of the faculty members, says teaching eight classes in a single room is “extremely difficult.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he explained, “The biggest problem is getting the students seated systematically. Teachers try their best, but limited resources make effective teaching almost impossible.” Most teachers felt that they are disturbed as other teachers also stand in close proximity and teach, which makes it noisy.
Sources said though the school employs six teachers, they are officially designated only for Classes 1 to 5. They allege that not a single teacher has been appointed specifically for Classes 6 to 8, even when the school was upgraded to middle-school level.
Headmaster Sunil Gupta admits the situation is untenable. “I understand well that there should be at least 10 classrooms for Classes 1 to 8, but we are forced to continue all the classes in one room since there is no space. We have informed the Education Department several times but everything is progressing at a snail's pace,” he says.
According to Gupta, approval has been granted for six new classrooms, to be constructed by the Bihar State Infrastructure Corporation Limited. However, work has not begun due to lack of funds.
“Trees behind the school have been cleared to make space for a kitchen and toilets, but construction is yet to begin,” he adds.
Under schemes like Saat Nishchay Yojana, the Bihar government claims massive investment in school infrastructure including classrooms, toilets, drinking water and quality education. The Bihar government is implementing several programmes to improve the education system like the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the Chief Minister's Bicycle Scheme for Boys and Girls and the Chief Minister's Dress Scheme. Yet, the benefits of these schemes are yet to reach the middle school in Patna, raising uncomfortable questions.
If this is the state of government education in the capital, the condition of schools in rural Bihar can be well imagined, said parents of some students.
