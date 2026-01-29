ETV Bharat / state

Reality Check: Patna’s One-Room Government School Mirrors How Education System In Bihar Fails Children

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: Even as the Bihar government keeps blowing its own trumpet over smart classrooms, new buildings and improved learning outcomes, a government middle school in the heart of the state capital speaks of a starkly contrasting story. During a reality check, the ETV Bharat team reached Bhanwar Pokhar near Khetan Market, where the Hindi Balak Madhya Vidyalaya functions entirely out of a single room. Here students from Classes 1 to 8 learn under one roof, quite literally, sans any facility.

Located in Bankipur, one of Patna’s busiest localities, the school functions under trying conditions, that defy basic norms of schooling. Eight classes have over 80 children, where six teachers teach - all in one classroom. There is no segregation by class, no subject-wise classrooms and no space for structured learning.

Reality Check: Patna’s One-Room Government School Mirrors How Education System In Bihar Fails Children (ETV Bharat)

Benches are provided as per availability. The first graders occupy the front rows, while students from Classes 2 to 8 are scattered across the same room, often sharing benches with children from other grades. Teachers too have to stand beside clusters of students, attempting to teach different syllabi simultaneously. Imagine the clutter and clatter!

School records state that more than 81 children are enrolled from Classes 1 to 8. Toddlers like Shahzadi Parveen, a Class 1 student, do not understand the chaos inside the classroom. She says she comes to school every day and studies as taught by her teachers. Virat, a Class 2 student, too is young enough not to understand how classes usually take place in normal schools. "I have learnt a lot in the past year," he says grinning.

Reality Check: Patna’s One-Room Government School Mirrors How Education System In Bihar Fails Children (ETV Bharat)

But as children grow older, the cracks in the system start showing up.

For mid-day meal. the same classroom turns into a dining space. “We eat mid-day meals in this very room because there is hardly any proper place elsewhere in the school,” says Khushi Kumari, a Class 4 student.