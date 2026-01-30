NEET Aspirant Death: Victim's Mother Meets Bihar DGP, Says Has No Confidence In Police
The victim's mother said she met the DGP and alleged she and her family are being treated as if they are the ones guilty.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
Patna: Days after the father of a NEET aspirant, who recently died after remaining in a coma for several days in a Patna hospital, sought a judicial probe into the incident, and threatened self-immolation if the family does not get justice, the victim's mother on Friday said she does not have confidence in the state's police.
"There's no one here to give justice to my daughter. The police are all sold out. Be it the DSP or the SP, they're all sold out," she rued. The deceased's family on the day met Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar at his residence. Speaking to media, the deceased's mother stated that she and her family were dissatisfied with the investigation into the case.
She alleged that the investigation was flawed. "We came here for justice. We're not getting any of it. We're being treated as if we're the ones who are guilty," she said while refusing to divulge details of her interaction with the DGP.
The victim's mother said Bihar's Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary had called her and asked her to meet him. "Tell us on what basis should we meet him," the deceased's brother said, adding his mother left the DGP's residence in tears.
On the other hand, Chaudhary has summoned the DGP and Chief Secretary to seek explanation from them on the probe. He said no laxity will be tolerated in the investigation, and if any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken against the responsible officials.
The girl student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Shambhu Girls Hostel in Patna. atter. According to an official press release issued by Patna Police, the deceased's family provided some of the student's clothes to the police on January 10. The clothes were seized following due process and sent to the FSL for examination.
The test conducted at the FSL revealed traces of human sperm on the undergarment allegedly worn by the victim. FSL sources stated a DNA profile is being prepared based on the recovered biological evidence. "Once the DNA profiling is complete, it will be matched with the DNA of the accused as well as other suspects identified by the SIT," the source said. Police officials claim that the investigation is being carried forward based on scientific evidence, and the DNA report could prove decisive in the case.
The SIT formed by Patna Police to investigate the case has so far questioned 45 to 50 people. Hostel management, students, security personnel, and people who were in contact with the deceased are being questioned. However, the police also state that the final post-mortem report from AIIMS is still pending, which can provide further clarity regarding the cause of death. The police have also conducted DNA tests on approximately 25 people.
