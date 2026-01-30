ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Death: Victim's Mother Meets Bihar DGP, Says Has No Confidence In Police

Patna: Days after the father of a NEET aspirant, who recently died after remaining in a coma for several days in a Patna hospital, sought a judicial probe into the incident, and threatened self-immolation if the family does not get justice, the victim's mother on Friday said she does not have confidence in the state's police.

"There's no one here to give justice to my daughter. The police are all sold out. Be it the DSP or the SP, they're all sold out," she rued. The deceased's family on the day met Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar at his residence. Speaking to media, the deceased's mother stated that she and her family were dissatisfied with the investigation into the case.

She alleged that the investigation was flawed. "We came here for justice. We're not getting any of it. We're being treated as if we're the ones who are guilty," she said while refusing to divulge details of her interaction with the DGP.

The victim's mother said Bihar's Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary had called her and asked her to meet him. "Tell us on what basis should we meet him," the deceased's brother said, adding his mother left the DGP's residence in tears.