Patna NEET Aspirant Death: Cops Suspended For Negligence, Delay In Sharing Info
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's family initially attempted to suppress the incident and avoid lodging an FIR. Police took suo motu cognisance of it.
Published : February 5, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Patna: In the case of the mysterious death of an NEET aspirant at a hostel in Patna, several significant revelations were made by the police, giving a fresh twist to the high-profile case. Considering the gravity of the matter, the state government has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
In a major administrative action, the additional station house officer (ASHO) of Kadamkuan and the station house officer (SHO) of Chitragupta Nagar have been suspended with immediate effect. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the action was taken due to a delay in sharing information and negligence of duty, adding that timely reporting could have helped preserve crucial evidence.
According to the Patna Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's family initially attempted to suppress the incident and avoid lodging a first information report (FIR). However, police took suo motu cognisance of the case based on information received from the hospital.
Sharma said that CCTV footage from the hostel was sent to a special forensic lab, which confirmed that the footage had not been tampered with. As per the footage, the student returned to the hostel on January 5 with a friend. That night, she exited her room only twice for about two minutes each and remained inside thereafter.
The next morning, when the room remained locked for a prolonged period, the guard broke open the door in the presence of the warden and other students, he added.
Technical and scientific investigation established that the student was at her home in Jehanabad from December 27 to January 5. While returning to Patna, she purchased a medicine named 'Amitone Plus' from a pharmacy at Arwal Mod in Jehanabad, which was corroborated through UPI transaction records, the shopkeeper's statement, and the initial statements of family members, police said.
The victim was undergoing treatment at Prabhat Memorial Hospital from January 6 to January 10, where her condition remained critical. The hospital's initial report cited drug overdose as the cause of death. However, a subsequent Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report detected traces of semen on the student's undergarments, indicating that sexual assault cannot be ruled out.
Based on these findings, both the SIT and CBI teams have initiated DNA profiling of potential suspects. Investigators recovered a personal diary and a mobile phone from the student's hostel room. Forensic analysis of the mobile phone revealed that the student had searched online for cyanide and sleeping pills on December 24.
Police sources said entries in the diary provided important insights into the student's mental condition and personal struggles, which are now being treated as key inputs for the CBI investigation.
