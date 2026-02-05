ETV Bharat / state

Patna NEET Aspirant Death: Cops Suspended For Negligence, Delay In Sharing Info

Patna: In the case of the mysterious death of an NEET aspirant at a hostel in Patna, several significant revelations were made by the police, giving a fresh twist to the high-profile case. Considering the gravity of the matter, the state government has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a major administrative action, the additional station house officer (ASHO) of Kadamkuan and the station house officer (SHO) of Chitragupta Nagar have been suspended with immediate effect. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said the action was taken due to a delay in sharing information and negligence of duty, adding that timely reporting could have helped preserve crucial evidence.

According to the Patna Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim's family initially attempted to suppress the incident and avoid lodging a first information report (FIR). However, police took suo motu cognisance of the case based on information received from the hospital.

Sharma said that CCTV footage from the hostel was sent to a special forensic lab, which confirmed that the footage had not been tampered with. As per the footage, the student returned to the hostel on January 5 with a friend. That night, she exited her room only twice for about two minutes each and remained inside thereafter.

The next morning, when the room remained locked for a prolonged period, the guard broke open the door in the presence of the warden and other students, he added.