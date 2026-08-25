Patna Man Without Computer Training Develops App To Locate Stolen Mobile Phones
The 'Get Your Lost Phone' app provides digital clues in mobile theft that can help police recover the stolen device, reports Ranjeet Kumar.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Patna: A man in Bihar has developed an application that can help people locate their stolen mobile phones. Ravi Nandan Sahay’s innovation can be of great help to people dependent on mobile phones for banking, social media communication, storing documents and business.
The app developed by this 65-year-old Patna resident is aptly named ‘Get Your Lost Phone’.
Sahay claims that he has attempted to develop the solution based on understanding the problem of security of mobile phones. His app provides digital clues to people in cases of mobile theft which could help the police recover the stolen device.
"Both my son and daughter are computer engineers. I've been asking them for a long time to develop an application that would help protect the people from phone theft. Since the kids didn't have the time, I learnt how to develop the app on YouTube. I first tried using artificial intelligence (AI) but wasn't successful. Then I decided to build the app on the cloud," Sahay explained.
Explaining the working of the app, he said that in the event of a stolen mobile phone, the user's photo and location information are transmitted to another mobile phone number. When downloading the app, the user has to enter two phone numbers and an email address. The information about the theft is automatically sent to the phone and email addresses.
For the application to function properly, one must have a security password on his or her phone. As soon as someone attempts to unlock the security password, their photo will be sent to the alternate mobile number. The app can help reach within 20 metres of the stolen phone.
Sahay claims that the app acts as a security measure. If someone steals the phone and attempts to use it unauthorisedly, the app activates, takes a photo and sends information about its location to a pre-entered alternate mobile number or email.
The app is the result of years of effort put in by Sahay. It is listed on the Google Play Store from where anyone can download it.
Sahay explained that although there are many similar apps available on the Google Play Store, his app is unique as it provides both the location along with a photo of the stolen phone and takes the owner closer to the phone.
While the other apps provide the service for up to Rs 2,000 per annum, his app is available for Rs 500.
Interestingly, Sahay doesn't have a computer background. He earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from BN College and then an MSc in statistics from Patna University. He works in online translation.
He disclosed that he had wanted to create an application that would protect people from incidents like mobile theft for a long time. He recalled having a phone around 2010 that had a feature that allowed him to track his phone's location if it fell into someone else's hands.
He told ETV Bharat, "I had been trying to develop a powerful application that could prevent mobile theft. After a lot of hard work, it took me about three to four months to achieve success.”
Also Read