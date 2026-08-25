ETV Bharat / state

Patna Man Without Computer Training Develops App To Locate Stolen Mobile Phones

Patna: A man in Bihar has developed an application that can help people locate their stolen mobile phones. Ravi Nandan Sahay’s innovation can be of great help to people dependent on mobile phones for banking, social media communication, storing documents and business.

The app developed by this 65-year-old Patna resident is aptly named ‘Get Your Lost Phone’.

Sahay claims that he has attempted to develop the solution based on understanding the problem of security of mobile phones. His app provides digital clues to people in cases of mobile theft which could help the police recover the stolen device.

"Both my son and daughter are computer engineers. I've been asking them for a long time to develop an application that would help protect the people from phone theft. Since the kids didn't have the time, I learnt how to develop the app on YouTube. I first tried using artificial intelligence (AI) but wasn't successful. Then I decided to build the app on the cloud," Sahay explained.

Explaining the working of the app, he said that in the event of a stolen mobile phone, the user's photo and location information are transmitted to another mobile phone number. When downloading the app, the user has to enter two phone numbers and an email address. The information about the theft is automatically sent to the phone and email addresses.

For the application to function properly, one must have a security password on his or her phone. As soon as someone attempts to unlock the security password, their photo will be sent to the alternate mobile number. The app can help reach within 20 metres of the stolen phone.

Sahay claims that the app acts as a security measure. If someone steals the phone and attempts to use it unauthorisedly, the app activates, takes a photo and sends information about its location to a pre-entered alternate mobile number or email.