Patna High Court Undertakes A Suo Motu PIL On Mental Health; Flags Various Issues And Seeks State Govt Response On Steps Taken
By Dev Raj
Published : February 23, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Patna: Acting on a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), the Patna High Court has provided detailed guidelines to improve facilities for people suffering from mental diseases in Bihar and has issued notices to the state government, seeking its response on them, including the functioning of the Bihar Institute of Mental Health and Allied Sciences (BIMHAS).
The PIL (CWJC 2805 of 2026) was instituted on February 17, following an inspection report by the member secretary, Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA), with regard to the shortcomings of mental health facilities in the state and at the BIMHAS at Koilwar in Bhojpur district. A division bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order on February 18.
Incidentally, the case arose following an awareness programme organised by the BSLSA on February 14, under the NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Mentally Disabled Persons) Scheme, 2015. On that day, a few judges of the high court, including Chief Justice Sahoo, officers of the high court, BSLSA member secretary, Bhojpur district judge, and state health secretary visited BIMHAS.
Accordingly, a report was prepared highlighting the shortcomings found at BIMHAS with the intention of taking a balanced and holistic approach to address them.
Acting on the report while taking up the PIL, the division bench ordered notices to be issued to the health department principal secretary, State Mental Health Authority secretary, BIMHAS director, state director general of police (DGP), inspector general (IG) prisons, and the Union government to submit their responses on various aspects.
The division bench has also appointed advocates Anukriti Jaipuriyar and Raju Patel as amici curiae, who will visit BIMHAS before the next date of hearing scheduled on March 16, on which the matter will be listed along with another case of a similar nature, CWJC 19702 of 2021. They will submit a report regarding the shortcomings and requirements, as well as suggestions.
The points on which the high court has sought answers from the authorities
1) Whether any Mental Health Review Board has been constituted in accordance with Section 73 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017?
2) If so, what are the functions being discharged by such Board under section 82 of the 2017 Act?
3) How is BIMHAS performing its duties and carrying out its responsibilities relating to the admission and treatment of persons with mental illness?
4)What provisions have been made by the hospital authorities for supplying free food to the patients and attendants, medicines, and to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of the hospital and to create a positive environment?
5) The DGP shall submit a report regarding the duties performed by police officers of different police stations of the state in respect of persons with mental illness and their protection as envisaged under section 100 of the 2017 Act, and also, the I.G. of Prisons in respect of the prisoners with mental illness as per section 103 of the 2017 Act.
6) The BSLSA member secretary shall submit a report regarding the legal aid facilities provided to persons with mental illness, and particularly to those who are coming for treatment to BIMHAS.
7) The Principal Secretary, Health Department, shall submit a report regarding the steps taken by the government forthe rehabilitation of persons with mental illness after their recovery and discharge from the Hospital
8) The report shall also be submitted by the state through a responsible officer regarding the steps taken to address the issues highlighted in the report of the BSLSA member secretary.
The shortcomings mentioned in the BSLSA member-secretary report and flagged by the report
The BIMHAS at Koilwar in Bhojpur district is the sole State-run institution dedicated to mental health, with a current inpatient capacity of only 180 beds. An additional hospital with 140 beds is under construction within the campus.
“Given Bihar’s vast population and expansive geographical area, this single facility is inadequate. The high prevalence of mental health issues in the state necessitates the establishment of multiple institutes or branches of BIMHAS across different regions,” the high court mentioned in the BSLSA member-secretary report.
The report highlighted that the Mental Illness Cured Home established by the social welfare department under the directives of the Supreme Court currently has a limited capacity of only 50 beds for male patients and 50 for female patients.
“This is grossly insufficient. As a result, many cured or stabilised psychiatric patients face delays in social rehabilitation, prolonging their institutionalisation and hindering their reintegration into society. The capacity needs to be expanded for both males and females,” the report said.
It also stressed that all medical colleges and district hospitals in Bihar needed to establish dedicated facilities or wards for the homeless (Lawaaris) individuals suffering from mental illnesses. Currently, there is a lack of such specialised accommodations, leaving vulnerable populations without proper shelter or treatment during recovery.
It has also stressed that all medical colleges and district hospitals in Bihar need to establish dedicated facilities or wards for homeless individuals suffering from mental illnesses and create services for child and old age mental health by integrating it with general healthcare.
“There is a notable lack of coordination between the social welfare department and other government agencies regarding the rehabilitation of homeless or Lawaaris patients following their successful treatment. As a consequence, even after full recovery, these individuals often remain unnecessarily hospitalised due to insufficient support networks,” the report mentioned.
It also underscored the urgent need for comprehensive training and vocational programmes for the cured or stabilised psychiatric patients to equip them with employable skills.
Citing the provisions under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, the order has also flagged that the approach road leading to BIMHAS needs to be widened to four-lane and operation of the Balu Ghat (sand mining site) and sand storage facilities in the vicinity of the hospital needs to be halted immediately for the safety of patients and advocated development of a playground on a priority basis and repair of boundary walls to prevent unauthorised access.
The report has also underlined the need for police assistance and coordination with the other states to register FIRs and track the families of de-institutionalised persons, and to include the details of such persons in national missing persons databases.
It has also suggested parks and playgrounds replete with modern sports fields and exercise equipment at BIMHAS to provide a holistic treatment and rehabilitation approach.
“Afforestation and greenery initiatives need to be implemented across the entire BIMHAS campus in collaboration with the Forest Department. A greener campus would support mental health through nature-based interventions, reduce urban heat effects, and align with environmental sustainability goals, ultimately benefiting patients' recovery and well-being,” a high court order cited the report.
The high court has also mentioned sections 18, 19, 20, 21, and 27 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 to stress on the ‘right to access mental healthcare’, ‘right to community living’, ‘right to protection from cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment’, ‘right to equality and non-discrimination’, and the ‘right to legal aid’ for the patients.
