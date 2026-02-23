ETV Bharat / state

Patna High Court Undertakes A Suo Motu PIL On Mental Health; Flags Various Issues And Seeks State Govt Response On Steps Taken

Patna: Acting on a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), the Patna High Court has provided detailed guidelines to improve facilities for people suffering from mental diseases in Bihar and has issued notices to the state government, seeking its response on them, including the functioning of the Bihar Institute of Mental Health and Allied Sciences (BIMHAS).

The PIL (CWJC 2805 of 2026) was instituted on February 17, following an inspection report by the member secretary, Bihar State Legal Services Authority (BSLSA), with regard to the shortcomings of mental health facilities in the state and at the BIMHAS at Koilwar in Bhojpur district. A division bench of Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Justice Harish Kumar passed the order on February 18.

Incidentally, the case arose following an awareness programme organised by the BSLSA on February 14, under the NALSA (Legal Services to the Mentally Ill and Mentally Disabled Persons) Scheme, 2015. On that day, a few judges of the high court, including Chief Justice Sahoo, officers of the high court, BSLSA member secretary, Bhojpur district judge, and state health secretary visited BIMHAS.

Accordingly, a report was prepared highlighting the shortcomings found at BIMHAS with the intention of taking a balanced and holistic approach to address them.

Acting on the report while taking up the PIL, the division bench ordered notices to be issued to the health department principal secretary, State Mental Health Authority secretary, BIMHAS director, state director general of police (DGP), inspector general (IG) prisons, and the Union government to submit their responses on various aspects.

The division bench has also appointed advocates Anukriti Jaipuriyar and Raju Patel as amici curiae, who will visit BIMHAS before the next date of hearing scheduled on March 16, on which the matter will be listed along with another case of a similar nature, CWJC 19702 of 2021. They will submit a report regarding the shortcomings and requirements, as well as suggestions.

The points on which the high court has sought answers from the authorities

1) Whether any Mental Health Review Board has been constituted in accordance with Section 73 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017?

2) If so, what are the functions being discharged by such Board under section 82 of the 2017 Act?

3) How is BIMHAS performing its duties and carrying out its responsibilities relating to the admission and treatment of persons with mental illness?

4)What provisions have been made by the hospital authorities for supplying free food to the patients and attendants, medicines, and to maintain the cleanliness and hygiene of the hospital and to create a positive environment?

5) The DGP shall submit a report regarding the duties performed by police officers of different police stations of the state in respect of persons with mental illness and their protection as envisaged under section 100 of the 2017 Act, and also, the I.G. of Prisons in respect of the prisoners with mental illness as per section 103 of the 2017 Act.

6) The BSLSA member secretary shall submit a report regarding the legal aid facilities provided to persons with mental illness, and particularly to those who are coming for treatment to BIMHAS.

7) The Principal Secretary, Health Department, shall submit a report regarding the steps taken by the government forthe rehabilitation of persons with mental illness after their recovery and discharge from the Hospital

8) The report shall also be submitted by the state through a responsible officer regarding the steps taken to address the issues highlighted in the report of the BSLSA member secretary.