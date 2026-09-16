Patna High Court PIL Highlights Obscene Word In NCERT Hindi Textbook, Error Running Since 2023
The High Court has summoned the Central government regarding the error in a poem in Sarangi Part-01, first published in 2023, reports Anand Verma.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court has sought a response from the Central government regarding an incorrect and inappropriate word printed in the second line of the poem Chanda Mama Door Ke in the NCERT Hindi textbook Sarangi Part-01.
The court ordered the Central government to file a counter affidavit regarding the printing of an obscene word in the textbook, and the failure to rectify it so far. Additionally, the court scheduled the next hearing for October 13, 2026. A division bench comprising Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Sudhir Singh issued this order after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Somitra Shankar, a resident of Musallahpur, Patna.
Advocate Shovendra Kumar, representing the petitioner, informed the court that a word in the second line of the poem Chanda Mama Door Ke in the NCERT book Sarangi Part-01 was printed incorrectly. This error has distorted the meaning of the poem. The printing of an obscene word compromises the dignity of women in society.
The correct word should have been gur (jaggery), and the line should have read Pua pakaye gur ke (making pua with jaggery), but an offensive word was printed instead. Somitra Shankar stated that upon learning of the error, he purchased the book from Gyan Ganga Book Depot in Kadamkuan on July 21 and verified the matter, confirming the mistake.
Shankar also said that the book was published in 2023, yet no corrections have been made even after two-and-a-half years. The book is spreading an incorrect and obscene message among children. Ordinary parents and intellectuals cannot rectify this; only the High Court can intervene.
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