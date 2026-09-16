ETV Bharat / state

Patna High Court PIL Highlights Obscene Word In NCERT Hindi Textbook, Error Running Since 2023

Patna: The Patna High Court has sought a response from the Central government regarding an incorrect and inappropriate word printed in the second line of the poem Chanda Mama Door Ke in the NCERT Hindi textbook Sarangi Part-01.

The court ordered the Central government to file a counter affidavit regarding the printing of an obscene word in the textbook, and the failure to rectify it so far. Additionally, the court scheduled the next hearing for October 13, 2026. A division bench comprising Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice Sudhir Singh issued this order after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Somitra Shankar, a resident of Musallahpur, Patna.

Advocate Shovendra Kumar, representing the petitioner, informed the court that a word in the second line of the poem Chanda Mama Door Ke in the NCERT book Sarangi Part-01 was printed incorrectly. This error has distorted the meaning of the poem. The printing of an obscene word compromises the dignity of women in society.