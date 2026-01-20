Patna High Court Judge Hears Record 510 Prohibition Cases In A Day
Notably, over 90% of applicants booked under the state's excise and prohibition law were granted bail in the record session.
Published : January 20, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Patna: In a historic session, Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra's single-judge bench at the Patna High Court on Monday heard 510 cases under the state's liquor prohibition law, surpassing the prior record of fewer than 500 cases disposed in one day.
The single-judge bench called all listed matters; absent lawyers' cases stood adjourned. Where advocates attended, hearings led to 475 instant disposals. Notably, over 90% of applicants booked under the state's excise and prohibition law were granted bail in the record session.
Court observers noted that Justice R P Mishra's achievement earns praise for relieving litigants and setting a benchmark against case backlogs. They added that such mass disposal of cases will reduce the pendency of cases.
According to one senior advocate in the High Court, State Assistant Public Prosecutors Chaube Jawahar, Renu Kumari, and Nitya Nand Tiwari aided crucially, reviewing voluminous case diaries to brief the court fully on the details for prompt rulings.
The prosecution stated that, "During the hearings, every aspect of the case diaries, facts related to the cases, and criminal history was examined, which helped the court in making quick decisions."
Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra was elevated to the Patna High Court bench from the Bihar Superior Judicial Service on November 4, 2023.
