Patna High Court Judge Hears Record 510 Prohibition Cases In A Day

Patna: In a historic session, Justice Rudra Prakash Mishra's single-judge bench at the Patna High Court on Monday heard 510 cases under the state's liquor prohibition law, surpassing the prior record of fewer than 500 cases disposed in one day.

The single-judge bench called all listed matters; absent lawyers' cases stood adjourned. Where advocates attended, hearings led to 475 instant disposals. Notably, over 90% of applicants booked under the state's excise and prohibition law were granted bail in the record session.

Court observers noted that Justice R P Mishra's achievement earns praise for relieving litigants and setting a benchmark against case backlogs. They added that such mass disposal of cases will reduce the pendency of cases.