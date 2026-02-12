ETV Bharat / state

Patna High Court Grants Bail To Man Who Abused PM Modi, His Mother

Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to a person who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother.

A single judge bench of Justice Arun Kumar Jha passed the order while hearing the bail application of accused Mohammad Rizvi. According to the prosecution, Rizvi had made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and his deceased mother, which were circulated on social media by the co-accused.

Advocate Riyaz Ahmed, representing the petitioner, argued that his client was accused based solely on the video that went viral. Ahmed told the court that Rizvi has no criminal history and his client has been in judicial custody since August 29, 2025.