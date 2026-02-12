Patna High Court Grants Bail To Man Who Abused PM Modi, His Mother
The court took into account the accused's clean history and that he has been in judicial custody since August 29 last year.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday granted bail to a person who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deceased mother.
A single judge bench of Justice Arun Kumar Jha passed the order while hearing the bail application of accused Mohammad Rizvi. According to the prosecution, Rizvi had made objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister and his deceased mother, which were circulated on social media by the co-accused.
Advocate Riyaz Ahmed, representing the petitioner, argued that his client was accused based solely on the video that went viral. Ahmed told the court that Rizvi has no criminal history and his client has been in judicial custody since August 29, 2025.
Meanwhile, the Additional Public Prosecutor representing the state opposed the bail plea, arguing that the accused's actions were likely to incite unrest in the country. Considering the arguments of both parties, the court, taking into account the accused's clean criminal history, the period of detention, and the fact that a chargesheet had been filed in the case by the police, directed bail to be granted to Rizvi on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties.
Rizvi had allegedly made the remarks against Modi and his deceased mother at Darbhanga during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bihar Voter Rights Yatra'. The police had registered an FIR and arrested Rizvi, a resident of Bhopura village in Jale Assembly constituency.
