ETV Bharat / state

Patna HC Summons MHA Principal Secretary, Bihar Chief Secretary In Foreign Refugee Detention Case

Patna: Taking a stern view of the failure to release a foreign refugee from jail despite a court order, the Patna High Court has summoned the principal secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Bihar chief secretary and principal secretary in the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy issued the order asking these officials to appear in the court on September 28.

The petitioner is currently lodged in Araria Jail in connection with Jogbani Police Station Case No 246/2018, facing charges under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 14A of the Foreigners Act. He contended that in 2019, the Central Government had assured the High Court that he would be allowed to leave for Nepal—acknowledging his status as a foreign national—but was not released. Subsequently, in 2021, the petitioner filed a plea in the High Court seeking his release from jail.