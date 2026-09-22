Patna HC Summons MHA Principal Secretary, Bihar Chief Secretary In Foreign Refugee Detention Case
Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy issued the order asking these officials to appear in the court on September 28.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Patna: Taking a stern view of the failure to release a foreign refugee from jail despite a court order, the Patna High Court has summoned the principal secretary of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as well as the Bihar chief secretary and principal secretary in the case.
A single-judge bench of Justice G Anupama Chakravarthy issued the order asking these officials to appear in the court on September 28.
The petitioner is currently lodged in Araria Jail in connection with Jogbani Police Station Case No 246/2018, facing charges under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 14A of the Foreigners Act. He contended that in 2019, the Central Government had assured the High Court that he would be allowed to leave for Nepal—acknowledging his status as a foreign national—but was not released. Subsequently, in 2021, the petitioner filed a plea in the High Court seeking his release from jail.
The petitioner's sister had informed the High Court that both siblings are recognised as refugees by the United Nations and she resides in Kathmandu.
However, as she is not a citizen of either Nepal or India, she is unable to travel to India to file an affidavit in court. She stated that if the Government of India brings her brother to the Nepal border and hand him over, she would take him back.
In response, the court had ordered the District Magistrate (DM) of Araria to complete the necessary formalities and facilitate the handover at the Nepal border within one month. However, as the order was not complied with, the petitioner filed a contempt petition in 2023. The court while expressing displeasure over the conduct of officials ordered them to appear in the court.
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