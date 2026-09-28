ETV Bharat / state

Patna HC Pulls Up Jehanabad Administration Over Neglect Of Barabar Caves, Seeks Revenue Details

Patna: The Patna High Court has pulled up the Jehanabad district administration over the alleged neglect of the historic Barabar Caves and sought details of revenue generated from the annual Shravani Mela and its utilisation for permanent development of the site.

Justice Rajiv Roy, in an order passed on September 21, observed that the administration appeared to be interested in revenue collection without adequately investing in infrastructure at the Mauryan-era site. "Certainly, the district administration is only interested in the collection of revenue with zero responsibility towards investing the money back to build infrastructure there," the court said.

It was hearing a petition filed by Rajballav Prasad, who had secured the tender for the 2024-25 Barabar Shravani Mela for Rs 1.77 crore. The fair was halted after a stampede on August 12, 2024, in which seven people were killed and several injured.

The petitioner eventually deposited the entire tender amount, with the final payment made on October 19, 2024, but was later asked to pay Rs 1.37 lakh as penalty for delayed payment. "The petitioner deposited the entire tender amount. Instead of appreciating the same, he has now been slapped with the penalty amount," the court said, terming the action "insensitiveness on the part of the respondents" and saying it "defies logic".

The court said the stampede "clearly shows a mismanaged affair so far as the district administration is concerned" and noted that despite collecting Rs 1.77 crore for the fair, permanent facilities at the site remained inadequate.

"It has to be reiterated that the courts have repeatedly held that money so realised from a fair must be invested on the upliftment of the area to ensure proper sanitation, safety, improved infrastructure on permanent basis," the court said, adding that these facilities were lacking "not only in the year 2024 but till date".