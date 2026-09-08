ETV Bharat / state

Patna HC Grants Bail To Accused In Liquor Seizure Case On Condition Of Contributing Money For Civil Court Beautification

Patna: The Patna High Court has granted bail to an accused in a liquor seizure case directing the petitioner to contribute ₹15,000 to enhancing greenery within the Khagaria Civil Court complex and to report to the concerned police station every 15 days for the next six months.

Justice Rajiv Roy granted the conditional relief while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of ​​Uttam Kumar, an accused in the case involving the seizure of 81.450 liters of foreign liquor in the Parbatta police station area of ​​Khagaria district.

During the court hearing, the petitioner's counsel, Brajesh Verma, argued that the seizure of liquor took place in an open field and not from the possession of accused. The petitioner voluntarily expressed a desire to contribute ₹15,000 towards beautifying the Khagaria Civil Court premises.