Patna HC Grants Bail To Accused In Liquor Seizure Case On Condition Of Contributing Money For Civil Court Beautification
Patna High Court granted bail after the accused expressed willingness to contribute Rs 15,000 to beautify the civil court premises.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Patna: The Patna High Court has granted bail to an accused in a liquor seizure case directing the petitioner to contribute ₹15,000 to enhancing greenery within the Khagaria Civil Court complex and to report to the concerned police station every 15 days for the next six months.
Justice Rajiv Roy granted the conditional relief while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of Uttam Kumar, an accused in the case involving the seizure of 81.450 liters of foreign liquor in the Parbatta police station area of Khagaria district.
During the court hearing, the petitioner's counsel, Brajesh Verma, argued that the seizure of liquor took place in an open field and not from the possession of accused. The petitioner voluntarily expressed a desire to contribute ₹15,000 towards beautifying the Khagaria Civil Court premises.
After hearing the arguments in the case, Justice Roy granted anticipatory bail to the accused. The court directed the petitioner to contribute ₹15,000 to the Khagaria District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) via a State Bank of India demand draft.
According to the court order, the amount is to be used for placing flower pots and enhancing greenery within the Khagaria court complex and the accused must submit a demand draft of ₹15,000 for this purpose.
Furthermore, the accused has been asked to report to the concerned police station every 15 days for the next six months. The court ordered that the bail will be immediately cancelled if the accused remains absent on two consecutive hearing dates without a valid reason. The court noted that the accused shall not attempt to influence the investigation or the witnesses in any manner.
Also Read